Minneapolis Police Chief: No 'Bureaucracies' Needed to Say 4 Officers Were Culprits in Floyd's Death

The killing of the African American George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked massive protests against police brutality and negligence towards the lives of blacks, first in the city and later throughout the country.

Minneapolis Chief of Police Medaria Arradondo has condemned the recent killing of African American George Floyd as a "violation of humanity" and said that all four policemen involved in the incident, Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were responsible for it.

"This was a violation of the oath that the majority of men and women that put this uniform on, this goes absolutely against it […] Mr. Floyd died in our hands and so I see that as being complicit. Silence and inaction, you're complicit," he said.

Arradondo added that he would have hoped for "one solitary voice" to intervene in the situation that led to Floyd's death, but unfortunately, there was none. He went on to say that he fired the four officers involved immediately because he was confident that what they had done was "wrong" and he didn't need any procedures to determine it.

"There are absolute truths in life. The killing of Mr. Floyd was an absolute truth that it was wrong", said the first African American Chief of Minneapolis Police, adding that he "did not need days or weeks or months or processes or bureaucracies to tell [him] that what occurred out here last Monday [...] was wrong."

George Floyd died in the process of being arrested on 25 May after a shop owner called police after suspecting Floyd of paying with a counterfeit bill. One of the officers arresting him, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee to Floyd's neck as the latter pleaded for air until falling unconscious and eventually dying.

All four officers were fired soon after the incident, with Chauvin being arrested and sent to high-security prison pending trial.

The trial itself has been postponed due to the massive protests in the city over Floyd's killing. The protests later spread throughout the US, reaching Washington, with many of them turning violent and sparking acts of looting and vandalism. Many governors and mayors, including those of Washington and Minneapolis, were forced to call in National Guard to curb the violent riots.