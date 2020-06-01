Lana Del Rey Faces Backlash For Posting Video of Looters During George Floyd Protests

Mass protests have rocked the United States since 26 May, after Minnesota resident George Floyd died during an arrest in the state's capital, Minneapolis.

Renowned singer Lana Del Rey is being slammed by her fans due to posting a one-minute video on Instagram showing looters in the civil unrest over George Floyd's death. Later, the video was deleted but a shorter video can still be seen on the singer's page, which has 16.5 million followers.

The star's fans took to Twitter to express their outrage for sharing up-close-and-personal footage of looters in action.

"Lana Del Rey is dating a cop and at a protest for police brutality AND she's taking videos and posting them without covering protestors face.... this don't sit right with me", a Twittezen said.

"She posted a video...and ZOOMED IN. She has MILLIONS of followers and some of them are cops...she’s putting these people in danger", another user wrote.

Lana Del Rey's post has caught the attention of two fellow singers, Kehlani and Tinashe, who also rushed to Twitter to slam her for sharing the footage. After Del Rey deleted the video, they also removed their posts, with Tinashe thanking Del Rey for doing so.

Mass protests across the country erupted after a video, showing Floyd pinned to the ground by police officer Derek Chauvin, who was pressing his knee against the man's neck, went viral. Floyd was repeatedly telling the officers that he could not breathe until becoming unresponsive. He later died at a local hospital.

According to the city's police report, the man appeared to be under the influence and physically resisted officers when they tried to handcuff him. The four officers involved have been fired, while Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Initially peaceful, protests later turned violent, with rioters looting shops and burning cars. As a result, the National Guard has been activated in California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Utah, Ohio, South Dakota, Washington, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and Washington DC, with a curfew imposed in several US cities.