Pentagon Reportedly Puts Military Police on Alert to Provide Assistance in Riot-Hit Minneapolis

The Pentagon has told the Army to put several active-duty military police units on alert to go to the potest-ravaged Minneapolis, the Associated Press reports, citing sources familiar with the order.
It is understood that the order applies to a total of 800 troops based at four military installations: in North Carolina, New York, Colorado, and Kansas.
The units would be deployed under the Insurrection Act of 1807, which was last used to suppress the racially-charged 1992 Los Angeles riots.
Trump reportedly made the request to put troops on the reayd during a phone call on Thursday night, asking Secretary of Defence Mark Esper for rapid deployment options should the Minneapolis protests continue to spiral out of control.
