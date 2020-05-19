Register
23:10 GMT19 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer with U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow talk to reporters with U.S. arrives to vote in midterm election at her polling station at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in East Lansing, Michigan, U.S. November 6, 2018.

    Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Talks to Join Biden Ticket as US Vice President

    © REUTERS / Jeff Kowalsky
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107935/80/1079358021_0:0:2863:1610_1200x675_80_0_0_6d0d0d5677814ed7927b071f4dfaeb4f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005191079357997-michigan-governor-gretchen-whitmer-in-talks-to-join-biden-ticket-as-us-vice-president/

    The former US vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee previously revealed his commitment to pick a female running mate for the position of vice president in the 2020 presidential election against US President Donald Trump, but has not yet made his choice.

    Michigan State Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been engaged in talks with Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign to become the presumptive Democratic nominee’s choice for vice president, the governor revealed during an interview on the ‘Today’ show.

    “I’ve had a conversation with some folks,” Whitmer said. “It was just an opening conversation and it’s not something that I would call a professional formalized vetting”.

    The 48-year-old governor, who recently came into the spotlight for her prompt handling of the coronavirus outbreak in her state, will join a list of Democratic female lawmakers thought to be open to becoming Biden’s running mate.

    Among possible candidates for the position, a variety of people have been named by media, including former presidential hopefuls Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, California Senator Kamala Harris and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, along with former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams.

    “I am making a little bit of time to stay connected to the campaign, but the most important thing that I have to do right now is be the governor of my home state,” added Whitmer, who took office in January 2019. “That’s all that matters to me in this moment”.

    Candidate Biden committed to choosing a woman as his running mate earlier, during debates with Senator Bernie Sanders.

    ​The US presidential election is set to take place in November 2020, with Joe Biden, as the presumptive Democratic nominee, going against US Republican President Donald Trump.

    Related:

    Biden Listed Among Obama Officials Who Received Intel on Ex-Trump Aide Flynn - Documents
    Toss a Coin to Your Candidate: Will Trump or Biden Attract the Most Campaign Finance in 2020?
    Biden's 'COVID-19 Cost Us More Than 85,000 Jobs, Millions of Lives' Remarks Ignite Twitter
    Torrents of Lulz as 'Dementia-Hit' Joe Biden Says He ‘Doesn’t Remember’ His Sexual Assault Accuser
    Biden Campaign, DNC Raise Over $60 Million in April for Presidential Bid
    Tags:
    Biden 2020, vice president, Joe Biden, governor, Michigan, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Reed Flute Cave, China
    Enigmatic Eerie Underworlds: The Most Unusual Caves on the Planet
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse