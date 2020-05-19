Netizens Divided as Joe Biden Lables Donald Trump ‘President Tweety’

Former Vice President Joe Biden made verbal attacks against his electoral rival, US President Donald Trump, a part of his 2020 US presidential election campaign a long time ago, reciprocating Trump's treatment of him.

Former US vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, called US President Donald Trump “President Tweety”, while urging him to “reopen the country” on Monday.

During an address at an online AAPI event, the Democratic presidential hopeful called on Trump to stop tweeting and instead release federal aid to small businesses affected by the lockdown as well as the stay-at-home orders implemented to lower the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country, where over 1.5 million people have been infected, and over 90,000 killed.

“Trump is out there tweeting again this morning. I call him President Tweety. Reopen the country,” Biden said, adding, “How are we supposed to do that if you're sitting on the money small businesses need in order to stay alive? Stop tweeting about it. Get the money out to Main Street now. It’s there. It’s been passed”.

The presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party said that the United States “needs serious confident leadership now more than ever”.

Twitterians reacted variously on the new nickname bestowed on Trump by Biden.

“#PresidentTweety now that says it all...one of the hardest jobs in the world, and the U.S. President spends the hours, days, and months tweeting. And mostly it's about things he knows nothing about like books and Pope John Paul, and medicine...,” someone wrote.

Some Netizens said Biden’s choice of the nickname was “perfect”, with some calling for the activation of hashtag “#PresidentTweety” in an attempt to make it trend online.

Some, however, mocked the former vice president’s ability to pick up a successful nickname.

“’I call him President Tweety...’ ? 😂 That’s the best Biden can do? Come on @BidenInsultBot - show Sleepy Joe how it's done,” another tweeted.

