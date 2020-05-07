Register
21:23 GMT07 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media as retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands next to him at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016

    'It's a Treason': Trump Slams Obama Administration Over Flynn After DOJ Drops Charges

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107923/49/1079234963_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_8827f76c26f2586c1e3ebaa140060ff4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005071079234955-its-a-treason-trump-slams-obama-administration-over-flynn-after-doj-drops-charges/

    Earlier on Thursday, the US Department of Justice filed a motion to drop the case against Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn amid allegations that he gave "lies to the FBI" over his "contacts with Russian officials".

    US President Donald Trump condemned actions by the administration of former President Barack Obama against Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, characterizing them as "treason" and suggesting that a "big price is going to be paid". While commenting on the case being dropped by the Department of Justice (DoJ), Trump lambasted the Obama administration as "scum" and "dishonest", accusing it of forcing "fine people" into being forced to lie.

    ​"It's a disgrace, the Obama administration, Justice Department was a disgrace, very dishonest people, and they got caught. But much more of that... it's treason, Trump said to reporters, repeating, "it's treason".

    He also said that he is "very happy of General Flynn", noting that he "was and is a great warrior".

    Back in 2017, when the Flynn case began, Trump tweeted that he had to fire him because he "lied to [the] Vice President and the FBI" and pleaded guilty, and suggested that the moves were a shame particularly as, according to Trump, Flynn's actions were "lawful".

    ​Trump's speech followed a motion filed on Thursday by the DoJ on dropping the case against Flynn, because a particular line of questioning taken by the FBI had "no legitimate investigative basis". Commenting on the motion, former FBI Director James Comey, who was in charge when Flynn was charged, said that "the DoJ has lost its way". 

    Flynn entered his guilty plea with the FBI in 2017, admitting to having had a conversation with the Russian ambassador to the US on December 2016 prior to Trump's inauguration, making an attempt to prevent Russia from responding to sanctions imposed upon them. Flynn later backtracked on the deal, however, instead insisting that FBI had tricked him into lying.

    Related:

    US Justice Department Drops Criminal Case Against Ex-Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
    New Bombshell Documents Raise the Question Why Obama Feared Michael Flynn So Much
    What Are They Hiding?! Flynn Legal Team Order Former Lawyers Hand Over Case Docs
    Tags:
    Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse