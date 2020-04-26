Melania Trump Receives Early Congratulations as She Marks 50th Birthday on Sunday

FLOTUS began receiving congratulations for her upcoming anniversary from Netizens as well as from official figures and governmental entities on Saturday.
The Embassy of Slovenia, Melania’s birth country, in The United States was among those who were first to express their “very best wishes” to the US first lady.
“The Embassy of Slovenia in the #US @SLOinUSA extends the very best wishes to @FLOTUS Melania Trump on her birthday and we trust she will continue to be a force for good for children,” the embassy tweeted on Saturday.
The Embassy of Slovenia in the #US @SLOinUSA extends the very best wishes to @FLOTUS Melania Trump on her birthday and we trust she will continue to be a force for good for children.@MZZRS pic.twitter.com/kXw6QYz7Ki— Slovenia in USA (@SLOinUSA) April 26, 2020
Among the first well-wishers were also the Alabama and the New Jersey branches of the Republican Party.
“We are so grateful for our First Lady, Melania Trump and all that she has done to Make America Great Again. I hope you'll join us in wishing her a Happy Birthday!” tweeted the New Jersey GOP branch.
We are so grateful for our First Lady, Melania Trump and all that she has done to Make America Great Again. I hope you'll join us in wishing her a Happy Birthday! https://t.co/Zpn9PvG2Q3— New Jersey GOP (@NJGOP) April 24, 2020
First Lady Melania Trump's birthday is *THIS* Sunday! Help us send her warm, Alabama birthday wishes! Sign our ALGOP card at the link below. ⬇️https://t.co/yrKNQedpbl pic.twitter.com/jfIBjEUdR4— ALGOP (@ALGOP) April 21, 2020
Twitter users have also actively wished Mrs. Trump a happy birthday and expressed warm feelings toward her.
“Thank you for being our First Lady with poise, grace, compassion and strength during these turbulent times. We continue to pray for your safety and courage. Happy Birthday (6 days early),” someone tweeted in April.
Thank you for being our First Lady with poise, grace, compassion and strength during these turbulent times.— Eric Hepperle Designs (@EricLHepperle) April 20, 2020
We continue to pray for your safety and courage.
Happy Birthday (6 days early) @FLOTUS! :)
HAPPY 😊 BIRTHDAY 🎂WEEK U.S. A. 🇺🇸 ❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙— What’s good (@thatswhatsgood) April 24, 2020
FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP @FLOTUS @realDonaldTrump @TeamTrump @IvankaTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @AmericaLovesYou pic.twitter.com/KwGs3rW3pJ
Our beautiful First Lady’s birthday is on April 26th, and we all know that Melania is an amazing First Lady and an incredible wife. It’s really important to us that she knows just how much the American People & Trump supporters across 54 Commonwealth member States appreciate her pic.twitter.com/NEW3dRbIBZ— Friends Of Trump UK🇬🇧& Commonwealth Affairs 🇺🇸 (@trump_friends) April 20, 2020
Happy birthday @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/YBQ6TAw7tp— Sue (@SuSaNhaSiaNi) April 26, 2020
🇺🇸💞🌹🥳HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO AMERICA'S WONDERFUL FIRST LADY ~ MELANIA TRUMP❣️🎂💐— 🤔Douglass🗽🕊⚖ (@Dougsjourney7) April 26, 2020
🎉🎈April 26th 2020 ~God Bless, Happiness, Good Health and Much Love Always🕊️💖🦋@FLOTUS @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/N6EIlm1DLb
Happy Birthday to our First Lady- born on April 26, 1970 🌷 @FLOTUS @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/gQreMA8qqd— Carmen Rodriguez USA (@NaturalHealthCR) April 25, 2020
Happy 50th Birthday to @FLOTUS! pic.twitter.com/6ANdkG8KDL— Mickey E. Moran 🇺🇸 (@Mickey_Elvis) April 26, 2020
