Register
15:08 GMT24 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    First lady Melania Trump smiles during a speech at the Justice Department's National Opioid Summit at the Department of Justice, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington

    Netizens Question ‘Where Would She get Infected?' as Melania Trump Tests Negative for Coronavirus

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107858/08/1078580809_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_67f4758f6aa1705c9731136a3936f1de.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003241078692973-netizens-question-where-would-she-get-infected-as-melania-trump-tests-negative-for-coronavirus-/

    On Friday the White House learned that a member of the Vice President’s staff had tested positive for the coronavirus, with Mike Pence and his wife subsequently testing negative, and Donald Trump taking a test last week, which the White House said was negative

    Melania Trump has tested negative for coronavirus after being tested at the White House together with the US President on 13 March.

    “She’s fine…Negative, yes,” was Donald Trump’s response when asked by reporters in the White House briefing room whether the First Lady had been tested for the novel coronavirus.

    ​“Mrs. Trump got tested the same night as the President was tested, out of an abundance of caution. The test was negative,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

    In response to the news, some netizens on Twitter sarcastically questioned the need for testing the First lady at all.

    ​Other netizens took issue with the way the briefing was held in the current circumstances.

    ​Other netizens hurried to express their relief over the news.

    ​The FLOTUS was among several other White House officials tested for Covid-19, as Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence were also tested on Saturday, 21 March, after it was revealed that a member of the Pence's staff had tested positive for the respiratory disease.

    Over the weekend Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) became the first US senator to confirm he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

    Paul Rand
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Rand Paul
    Paul Rand

    In a statement on 23 March the senator said he had sought a virus test due to previously having a portion of his lung removed after an injury sustained in the 2017 assault on him by a neighbor.

    “I believe we need more testing immediately, even among those without symptoms... I didn’t fit the criteria for testing or quarantine. I had no symptoms and no specific encounter with a COVID-19 positive person,” Paul said in a statement.
    “I had, however, traveled extensively in the US and was required to continue doing so to vote in the Senate. That, together with the fact that I have a compromised lung, led me to seek testing.”

    Donald Trump took the test amidst earlier reports that the US President had been in contact with two individuals at his Florida Mar-a-Lago beach club who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

    Materials for a rapid test kit for coronavirus (COVID-19)
    © REUTERS / TURKISH HEALTH MINISTRY
    Materials for a rapid test kit for coronavirus (COVID-19)

    Earlier, First Daughter Ivanka Trump also tested negative for the coronavirus last week. The White House adviser took the test after discovering that an Australian official she came into contact with in early March tested positive for COVID-19.

     

    Related:

    ‘I Want to Get Facts Out’: US Top Disease Expert Explains Why He Contradicts Trump on Coronavirus
    'Wow, What a Sacrifice!' Netizens Mock Melania Trump Scrapping Easter Egg Roll Over COVID-19 Fears
    'Gift From God': Donald Trump Says Malaria Drugs Possible Game Changer in Coronavirus Treatment
    President Trump Says He Has Been Tested for Coronavirus and Is Awaiting Results
    Trump Tests Negative for Coronavirus - Personal Physician
    Tags:
    Ivanka Trump, Mike Pence, COVID-19, coronavirus, SARS coronavirus, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Caricature of Russian artist Igor Smirnov at the International Cartoon Festival on Coronavirus Battle 2020 caricature contest in Iran.
    'We’ll Defeat Coronavirus': International Cartoon Festival on Fight Against COVID-19 Held by Iran
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse