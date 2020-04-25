Register
12:03 GMT25 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    George Soros (File)

    Nonprofits Linked to Soros, Koch Brothers Seek Small Business Coronavirus Loans - Report

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Niccolò Caranti / George Soros
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (19)
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107006/55/1070065503_0:42:1279:761_1200x675_80_0_0_05688d196385bf22f69edc8452d2fa22.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004251079090437-nonprofits-linked-to-soros-koch-brothers-seek-small-business-coronavirus-loans---report/

    Earlier, the Small Business Administration tightened the rules of the Paycheck Protection Program, set up by the US Congress in March to offer support for small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the initial $350 billion in funding was swiftly spent after many big companies tapped the aid

    Liberal and libertarian nonprofit groups linked to billionaires George Soros and the Koch brothers are reportedly applying for small business loans amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, writes New York Times.

    As the ongoing health crisis and social-distancing measures put in place in an effort to slow the spread of the disease have wreaked havoc with the economy and left many jobless, Congress has earmarked another $250 billion in taxpayer-funded relief to support struggling small businesses.

    U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question with Vice President Mike Pence during the daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. April 23, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question with Vice President Mike Pence during the daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. April 23, 2020.

    However, writes the outlet, the nonprofits connected with billionaire donors are also reportedly applying for their share of hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans that can be fully forgiven if recipients use them to avoid laying off workers.

    The publication cites Media Matters for America (MMfA) nonprofit organization and American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) groups, suggested as having links with billionaire investor George Soros, as hoping to secure the loans, with the libertarian FreedomWorks organization backed by the billionaire Koch brothers similarly hoping to tap into the aid package.

    The Congressional Progressive Caucus Center, a caucus within the Democratic congressional caucus in the US Congress, is awaiting the results of its application for a $160,000 loan, while FreedomWorks Foundation has requested a loan to a tune of $300,000, according to officials at the groups, reports The Times.

    Although the American Civil Liberties Union’s national office has not applied for relief loans, writes the outlet, 14 of its state affiliates have done so.

    One of these is reported as having received a loan of $154,000, according to Anthony D. Romero, the executive director of the A.C.L.U.

    The outlet cites the Chairman of Liberty Counsel Mathew D. Staver as saying a “small” loan request by the legal group is still pending.
    An application for a loan filed by Media Matters has been held up due to a technical problem, according to a source cited by the outlet.
    Liberty Counsel pushed for lawmakers to allow nonprofit organizations to be eligible for relief loans in the S.B.A. section of the stimulus bill, according to Mat Staver, the group’s chairman.

    On 24 April President Donald Trump signed a new coronavirus financial relief package worth $484 billion, in a measure that passed Congress almost unanimously on Thursday.

    The US Treasury and the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced they would begin accepting new applications for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on 27 April.

    The PPP, that Donald Trump signed into law in late March, had run out of finances within two weeks and it was revealed that big companies and national chain restaurants had applied for the aid originally designed to prop up smaller businesses impacted by the pandemic.

    The latest legislation provides more than $320 billion to replenish the program.

    New York State Army National Guard soldiers walk through Times Square, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 20, 2020
    © REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
    New York State Army National Guard soldiers walk through Times Square, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 20, 2020

    Out of the total funding amount, $60 billion has been designated for community-based lenders, smaller banks and credit unions to assist smaller businesses. The bill also contains $100 billion for hospitals and a nationwide testing program.

    The Trump administration issued guidance on Friday, emphasizing that hedge funds and private equity firms were not eligible to receive the small business loan.

    “Hedge funds and private equity firms are primarily engaged in investment or speculation, and such businesses are therefore ineligible to receive a PPP loan,” the SBA said in an update online.

    The Small Business Administration also tightened the rules of the Paycheck Protection Program, announcing it would forgive low-interest loans if at least 75 per cent of the funds are channeled into maintaining payroll.

    A restaurant is seen closed as a woman walks past at an empty commercial area after local authorities restricted the activities of restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other similar businesses for precaution due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 24, 2020
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    A restaurant is seen closed as a woman walks past at an empty commercial area after local authorities restricted the activities of restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other similar businesses for precaution due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 24, 2020

    Lauding the bill’s passage at his daily White House briefing Thursday, Trump said:

    “At a time when many Americans are enduring significant economic challenges, this bill will help small businesses to keep millions of workers on the payroll.”
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (19)

    Related:

    New US Health Spokesman Says Rothschild Family ‘Craves Control’, Blames Soros Over Virus – Report
    George Soros Reveals the Way to Shore Up Coronavirus-Hit US Economy
    Tags:
    Koch Brothers, George Soros, George Soros, non-profit, relief aid, Congress, Congress, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse