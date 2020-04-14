Register
09:27 GMT14 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations, looks before the Joseph A. Schumpeter award ceremony in Vienna, Austria, Friday, June 21, 2019

    George Soros Reveals the Way to Shore Up Coronavirus-Hit US Economy

    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (38)
    208
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107894/49/1078944992_0:231:2954:1893_1200x675_80_0_0_d553b6aeea276c04c2ce2a78e7b83147.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202004141078945391-george-soros-reveals-the-way-to-shore-up-coronavirus-hit-us-economy/

    The Labour Department predicted in a report issued earlier this month that the economic impact from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will be the largest ever felt in the United States.

    In an op-ed for The Los Angeles Times published on Monday, billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros focused on how to keep the US economy afloat amid the fallout from COVID-19.

    The article was written jointly with Professor Eric Beinhocker, executive director of the Institute for New Economic Thinking (INET) with the University of Oxford.

    Soros notes that “the catastrophic collapse in US employment due to the coronavirus crisis demands far more from the federal government than it has done so far”.

    He recalled that over the past three weeks, about 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment and that at least 24 percent of US jobs would reportedly be lost in the weeks to come.

    This, the US-Hungarian billionaire went on, “would be equal to the worst years of the Great Depression and would mean more than 37 million Americans are out of work”.

    ‘Sleep Mode’ for US Economy?

    Soros believes that to tackle the issue, the focus should be placed on maintaining the economy in “sleep mode”.

    “That will require keeping businesses and workers as intact as possible, ready to ‘wake up’ and return to work when the health crisis passes, in order to drive a strong recovery. How? The federal government must immediately guarantee the paychecks of all Americans for the duration of the crisis”, he claimed.

    He referred to a number of coronavirus-hit countries, including Germany, France, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, the UK, and Australia, which all provided direct funding to employers in order “to cover worker paychecks and keep workers in their jobs during the [COVID-19-related] lockdowns”.

    Soros praised the US Congress for recently approving the $2-trillion CARES (the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, but bemoaned the fact that “the funding allocated for the programme was too little, and delivery of the funds — with loans via banks — is proving too bureaucratic and slow”. According to him, “we need action that is fast, direct, and at scale”.

    Soros Touts Paycheck Guarantee Act

    In this vein, Soros singled out the proposed Paycheck Guarantee Act which envisages that “protection be extended to all 152 million of America’s workers, not just the 60 million working for small businesses”.

    He explained that the proposal clarifies how companies could get support “quickly, directly and electronically, rather than through banks and bureaucracy”.

    Soros urged Congress and the US administration “to act immediately” in order to halt “the catastrophic collapse in employment currently underway”.

    “The Paycheck Guarantee Act is so urgent and beneficial that it should be put forward by the House as a separate bill and not be delayed waiting for another big rescue package. Some naysayers are already arguing that it is too late. That is not the case, but if it is delayed waiting for an omnibus bill, it will be”, he underscored.

    Soros concluded the op-ed by predicting that COVID-19 would be finally brought under control, adding that “as long as Americans are required to ‘shelter in place' we must also help them to ‘shelter in job’”.

    His remarks come after the Labour Department claimed in a report released in early April that the coronavirus pandemic will be the worst such crisis in US history.

    According to the survey, 701,000 jobs were lost in March and the unemployment rate climbed to 4.4 percent as non-essential businesses have temporarily shut down in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University’s latest estimates indicate that there are 582,594 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, with 23,649 deaths.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (38)

    Related:

    George Soros Vows Extra Funding for Central European University in Budapest Despite 'Stop Soros' Act
    Soros Says Trump’s ‘Narcissism’ Turned into ‘Malignant Disease’ After Presidency
    Soros, Disney, Other US Billionaires Call on 2020 Presidential Candidates to Introduce Wealth Tax
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, crisis, pandemic, economy, George Soros, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse