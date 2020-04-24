Vote Markle? Bets Are Ex-Sussex Royal Could Run For US President

According to betting aggregator Oddschecker data, there is a rise in betting attention for Meghan Markle to run for the US presidency in 2024. The former British royal by marriage is now the fifth most popular pick in the market amid whispers that, after declaring herself independent from Buckingham Palace, Markle would consider making a run.
“Markle’s odds remain very high — a bet placed today of $10 would win a cool $1,000 — but if interest continues, then oddsmakers’ will begin to panic", Oddschecker spokesman Pete Watt told the Washington Examiner.
Markle only lags behind incumbent US President Donald Trump, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and current Vice President Mike Pence in bets.
"In fact, the only candidates in the market who have received more bets than the Los Angeles born lady are New York governer Andrew Cuomo (33/1), current Vice President Mike Pence (6/1), incumbent President Donald Trump (16/1), and upcoming Democrat congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (33/1)", a betting aggregator Oddschecker's report reads.
Other candidates suggested by the gamblers are Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Dwayne Johnson, according to Oddschecker.
"We’ve had an actor in the Oval Office before, and it currently houses a television personality — but could we have both at the same time? Stranger things have happened", Watt noted.
Meghan Markle is married to Prince Harry, with whom she has recently moved to the Unites States to live independently from the British royal family and to be closer to Markle's mother. Markle was a star on the series Suits and is said to be considering continuing her media career.
All comments
Show new comments (0)