23 April 2020
    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is brought on stage by Britain's Prince Harry during his speech at WE Day UK, a global initiative to encourage young people to take part in positive social change at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London, Wednesday, March 6, 2019

    ‘Homesick’ Prince Harry & ‘Worried’ Meghan Markle May ‘End Up Regretting Their Life Choice’ - Report

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Society
    506
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107475/34/1074753495_0:159:3256:1990_1200x675_80_0_0_3a0a7ac8a56a20ba752140c23f37def4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202004231079069792-homesick-prince-harry--worried-meghan-markle-may-end-up-regretting-their-life-choice---report/

    The trouble Prince Harry is reportedly having coming to terms with his “massive life change” has taken Meghan by surprise, it has been claimed, as he is said to have initially viewed their family move as the right choice to make.

    Now that the ex-royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are trying to settle in Los Angeles after they left the UK for a personally and financially independent life, an insider cited by OK! Magazine has claimed that the couple might “end up regretting their life choice”.

    “This could be the toughest test that Harry and Meghan have gone through since they got married”, the source told the edition.

    Harry has reportedly been feeling “homesick” and this has taken Meghan “by surprise as he thought the move was the right decision at the start of all this”.

    “Meghan is being very supportive and helping him through it as best she can”, while Harry “doesn’t seem as confident and assured about their decision to do things their own way”, the source explained.

    The insider went on to ponder on what a complete change it has been for Harry, as he left Britain to turn over a new leaf:

    “It’s a new life, and even professionally a total life change in terms of how many people are involved in their private life and the making of key decisions”, the source explained, further emphasising Meghan’s concerns that the stressful “splitting” with the royals may be irreversibly affecting her husband.

    “He’s going through what many people would experience when they make such a massive life change – just on a much bigger level”, the speaker pointed out.

    The news came after Harry’s friend, the prominent zoologist and conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, revealed that she’d spoken to him since his relocation, admitting he was apparently not at ease.

     “I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but, yes, I’ve been in touch – though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging right now”, she told Radio Times, underpinning earlier reports that the prince is “struggling” to get used to his new life.

    However, Harry managed to ease concerns last week as he appeared in a video talking to other parents and carers from the children’s charity WellChild.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Dubbo.
    © Photo : @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter
    Taxpayers Urge Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘Transparently’ Pay Back Eye-Popping Expenses - Report

    Addressing the across-the-board lockdowns, he said upliftingly:

    “There are a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time – so much family time – that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’”

    After a short stint in Canada, the Sussexes, who formally ditched their senior royal roles only this month, moved to Los Angeles, Meghan’s home city. They are currently working on their new charity project – a non-profit counselling and wellbeing entity called Archewell, in a nod to their baby son Archie.

