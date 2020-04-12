Video: USAF 'Thunderbirds' Honor Healthcare Workers With Inspiring Air Show in Las Vegas

The US Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, also known as the Thunderbirds, flew over Las Vegas in support and appreciation for healthcare workers tackling the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, characterizing them as "true heroes" of the "nation's fight against the coronavirus".
“It is an honor to fly for the Americans at the forefront of our nation’s fight against the coronavirus,” Lt. Col. John Caldwell, the commander of the Thunderbirds, said in a news release. “They are true heroes and we look forward to demonstrating the support of the 685,000 total force Airmen of the US Air Force for health care workers, first responders and COVID-19 essential personnel in Las Vegas and across the nation.”
The Thunderbirds shared a video of their flyover on their YouTube account.
Netizens loved the gesture, providing additional angles of the flyover via Twitter.
The Thunderbirds flying over all the hospitals in Las Vegas for the first responders battling the coronavirus. #VegasGoesBlue pic.twitter.com/ZVF3rJNaR2— Katie Frazier (@KatieFrazierWX) April 11, 2020
Thunderbirds flying over Las Vegas to show support for everyone on the front lines battling #Coronavirus 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sFvoL9ywUD— Alex Backus (@AlexBackusTV) April 11, 2020
#Vegas #Thunderbirds show appreciation and support for the healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel in Las Vegas and around the nation who are working on the front lines to combat the coronavirus!!! So awesome to see. #AmericaStrong pic.twitter.com/cKOwvR6eMD— Amanda Danielle T. (@__Tamayo) April 11, 2020
The Saturday flyover featured eight F-16 Fighting Falcons, which soared above Las Vegas starting at 2:30 p.m. and lasting about 25 minutes.
The @AFThunderbirds flying over @AllegiantStadm. #vegas #raiders #stadium #thunderbirds @Raiders pic.twitter.com/ZYwjjhAsyQ— Mick Akers (@mickakers) April 11, 2020
Some, lucky enough to watch the show from their house windows, claimed to be enjoying "the sound of freedom".
Thunderbirds passing over my house yesterday. The sound of freedom! pic.twitter.com/8vOdkfBof8— kim buck osborne (@buck_osborne) April 12, 2020
The Thunderbirds flying over the Las Vegas Valley pic.twitter.com/RhcVzyV0er— 🐝Kylie🌼 (@canigettawaffle) April 11, 2020
As of 12 April, there are over 547,000 confirmed cases of the deadly pandemic across the United States with more than 21,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University Resource Centre data.
