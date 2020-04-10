Register
23:06 GMT10 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken Monday, April 16, 2018, a U.S. and Niger flag are raised side by side at the base camp for air forces and other personnel supporting the construction of Niger Air Base 201 in Agadez, Niger.

    ‘Mistakes Were Made’: US’ $100 Million Niger Air Base May Have Violated Law - IG Report

    © AP Photo / Carley Petesch
    Africa
    Get short URL
    2130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106398/21/1063982184_0:378:4032:2646_1200x675_80_0_0_29b5841b97c895be5d4a8baf15ebec8e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202004101078912687-mistakes-were-made-us-100-million-niger-air-base-may-have-violated-law---ig-report/

    The US Department of Defense Investigator General’s (IG) latest report highlights the US Air Force may have broken laws, bypassed Congress and put service members in danger while rushing to construct a $100 million Nigerien Air Base.

    Last week, the DoD IG released a redacted version of its evaluation of the Air Force’s Air Base 201 in Agadez, Niger, and the installation’s construction - which began in October 2013 but was not completed until spring 2019.

    The agency recommended the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller begin a preliminary review to determine whether the service violated the Antideficiency Act when it used $3.7 million in procurement funds - rather than military construction funds - to purchase a dozen guard towers.

    While military construction funds require the service to notify Congress, procurement funds do not require such notice, but they are designated for financing equipment.

    The DoD IG’s 72-page report also noted that the Air Force skirted Congress when it split construction requirements for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations into six separate operations and maintenance projects that totaled $5.4 million.

    “However, all of the projects were known and each project on its own would not result in a ‘complete and useable facility,’ which means the projects should have been combined and reported to Congress,” the report said.

    According to the agency, both US Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the Air Force failed to complete necessary site surveys for Air Base 201’s design and construction.

    Additionally, a number of safety and security requirements set by the DoD were not met during this period, such as the installation of “solar airfield lighting that did not conform to the electrical power requirements to provide continuous uninterrupted visual airfield lights.”

    After examining the cases made by the DoD IG, AFRICOM acknowledged that the correct actions were not always taken, but the command insisted no laws were broken.

    “A few procedural missteps occurred in an effort to build a functional air base in a very remote area under very austere conditions,” AFRICOM spokesman Air Force Col. Chris Karns said in an emailed statement to the Air Force Times, noting that “mistakes were made” and procedures will be “tightened up” as a result.

    “The construction of Nigerien Air Base 201 provides a valued capability to address and monitor the deteriorating security situation in the Sahel,” Karns added.

    The DoD IG expressed in its report that while the agency has respect for both AFRICOM and the Air Force, their difficult circumstances “did not negate the responsibility for ensuring that construction projects were programmed in accordance with appropriation laws and regulations and construction, operations and security standards.”

    Related:

    Russia May Supply to Latin America, Africa Mobile Hospitals to Combat COVID-19 - Developer
    Situation for Boer and Afrikaner Minorities Amid COVID-19 in S Africa is 'Impossible' – Activist
    Uganda Deploys Army Soldiers to Fight East Africa Locust Outbreak
    Two Suspected Rhino Poachers in South Africa Killed by Field Staff in Shootout
    East Africa Faces Rising Locust Swarms as COVID-19 Restrictions Delay Pesticide Shipments
    Tags:
    AFRICOM, Niger, Africa, Inspector General, US military, US Air Force, Department of Defense
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Yulia Boyarintseva, master of snowboarding and snowkiting sports, walks her dog near her home outside Krasnoyarsk
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 April
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse