‘Trump is Going to Eat Him Alive’: Comedian Joe Rogan on Biden as the Dem Presidential Candidate

The comments come as the US Democratic presidential race is dramatically coming to a close with just two candidates left. Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders are vigorously competing to gain the nomination to face President Donald Trump in the US 2020 election.

The US comedian and host of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast, on Friday verbally attacked former US Vice President Joe Biden, claiming that US President Donald Trump “is going to eat him alive” in the 2020 presidential election.

Rogan in January declared his endorsement of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who is continuing his campaign, although rival Biden currently has over 300 delegates in the ongoing primaries.

“You have to be able call out shit that’s wrong on your side. And this is one of the problems that the Democratic Party is having right now with this Joe Biden guy," Rogan said Friday. "You guys got to be able to call it out. You can’t let this slide, because everybody else sees it and Trump is going to eat him alive. He’s going to eat that guy alive”.

The comedian played a montage of the former vice president’s verbal gaffes in recent weeks, arguing that Biden “can barely remember what he’s talking about while he’s talking”.

Recently, several primary elections have been postponed in response to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as at least 100,000 people in the US are said to be infected, with over 1,500 deaths.

Currently Biden is holding the front position with 1,217 delegates, while Senator Sanders has 914 delegates, according to AP.