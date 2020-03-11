Register
    Steven Spielberg and daughter Mikaela George Spielberg arrive at the 81st Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

    Steven Spielberg's Porn Star Daughter Claims Director Father Expected Her to Do 'Taboo Art'

    © AP Photo / Chris Carlson
    Earlier reports suggested that the renowned film director Steven Spielberg was “embarrassed” and “concerned” for his porn star daughter Mikaela, who gave a bombshell interview on 19 February to reveal how she had spilled the news of her career choice to her parents.

    Steven Spielberg's porn star daughter Mikaela has claimed her father and his wife were “not surprised” by the revelation that she had embarked upon a career in the adult film industry, reports The Sun.

    Breaking her silence over earlier reports that the acclaimed film director and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, had been “embarrassed” to discover their 24-year old adopted daughter was flaunting her new porn career, Mikaela Spielberg insists her father had always anticipated she might opt for an unconventional career path.

    “My parents - despite what people have written - aren't embarrassed, they were actually kind of expecting it to be my career... some sort of outsider art... or taboo art, because they've always known that I was a little bit neurotic,” the publication quoted Mikaela Spielberg as saying.

    The daughter of the Academy Award-winning film director continued:

    “That's not to say all performers are neurotic...just the kind of performer I am - they've always known that whatever I wanted to do in life I probably was going to do it whether they liked it or not.”

    The Nashville-based adult film star who had earlier confessed she had opted for a career change over frustrations that her traditional job “wasn't satisfying her soul”, claimed her parents' were even “relieved” by her choice.

    “So it kind of felt like a little bit of a relief. It was like they were preparing themselves to get the news for this and they're not sad for me and my choice of career… I'm not sad for them. People shouldn't be sad for them. Nobody here is a victim,” she said.

    The comments come as Mikaela made headlines after being recently arrested and charged with domestic violence after a fight with her 47-year-old professional darts-player fiancé, Chuck Pankow, spending 12 hours in custody before being freed on a $1,000 bond on 29 February.

    She blamed the incident on a miscommunication with officers, while Chuck Pankow was quoted as insisting that “no one is hurt”.

    Mikaela Spielberg, who was adopted as a child by the illustrious film director and his wife Kate Capshaw, gave a revealing interview on 19 February, opening up on how she had told her parents of her new-found career in porn.

    Proclaiming herself to be a truly “sexual creature”, the young woman confessed she was seeking to “capitalise” on her body.

    “I'm doing this, not out of an urge to hurt anybody or be spiteful about it, I'm doing this because I want to honor my body in a way that's lucrative," the adult actress was quoted as saying.

    At the time, sources close to the family were cited by the New York Post as claiming while Spielberg and Capshaw support their child, they were also “embarrassed” over her move.

    Over the years Mikaela, who up until now has only worked on self-produced solo videos which she published on free porn website PornHub, has had issues with anorexia, borderline personality disorder, and alcoholism.

    The woman had shared in her interview in February that her struggles could, in part, be traced to childhood sexual abuse, adding that her abusers were not a part of her family, or her parents' inner circle of friends.

