Register
06:19 GMT24 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Steven Spielberg and daughter Mikaela George Spielberg are seen backstage at the 81st Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles

    Steven Spielberg Reportedly 'Embarrassed' by Daughter Mikaela Coming Out as Porn Star

    © AP Photo / Chris Carlson
    US
    Get short URL
    201
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107835/89/1078358957.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002241078389818-steven-spielberg-reportedly-embarrassed-by-daughter-mikaela-coming-out-as-porn-star/

    In a bombshell interview on 19 February, Steven Spielberg’s adopted daughter Mikaela revealed how she had spilled the news to her parents that she intended to make a name for herself in the porn industry, proclaiming herself to be a “sexual creature” and confessing she had “got really tired” of not being able to capitalise” on her body.

    A friend of Steven Spielberg’s family has told the New York Post that the renowned film director is “embarrassed” and “concerned” for his porn star daughter Mikaela.

    In the wake of the recent bombshell announcement by the 23-year old adopted daughter of the celebrated American filmmaker that she was ready to foray into the world of adult cinema and become a porn star, the source was quoted as saying:

    “As Mikaela said, Steven and Kate are nothing but supportive of her, as they are with all their children… Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her.”

    However, the source suggested that on a private note, one of the most popular directors and producers in film history and his film star wife may be having a difficult time accepting the newly-revealed career ambitions of their daughter.

    “Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world.”

    The Spielberg family friend was quoted by the publication as adding: “Nothing can hurt Steven Spielberg’s immaculate reputation, nor Kate’s, but they’re worried about how [Mikaela’s revelation] looks for their other kids, who are trying to be supportive but who are also embarrassed. This certainly isn’t how they were raised.”

    Last week Steven Spielberg's adopted 23-year-old daughter Mikaela revealed in an exclusive interview for The Sun that she was seeking to embrace the “sexual creature” that she was and embark on a new career as a porn star, eager to “capitalise on her body”.

    The Nashville-based adult film star confessed she had grown frustrated with working in a more traditional job that “wasn't satisfying her soul”.

    Mikaela told the outlet she had been making solo sex videos that she posted on PornHub.com and was aiming to acquire a license to become an exotic dancer in Nashville.

    Mikaela, who over the years has apparently struggled with issues like anorexia, borderline personality disorder, and alcoholism, claimed the career of a solo porn star had buoyed her confidence and brought a sense of empowerment she never thought she'd experience.

    “People can often say really upsetting things about a black woman's body sometimes,” added the porn star, who confessed to having been previously embarrassed by her ample chest and to having struggled with accepting her body.

    The adult film star also revealed that she had suffered sexual abuse at the hand of “predators” as a child, noting, however, that the abusers were not from her circle of her family or friends.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Hey @vandal_princess let’s make a movie! #MikaelaSpielberg #stevenspielberg #et #etphonehome #honeypotting

    Публикация от Darko Milicic (@officialdarkomilicic)

    During the interview, Mikaela, who currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is engaged to 47-year-old professional darts play Chuck Pankow, claimed she had broken the news of her career choice to her parents Spielberg, 73, and his wife Kate Capshaw, 66, via FaceTime.

    According to her, the couple were “intrigued” but “not upset”.

    Mikaela, who has three brothers and three sisters, did not mention in the interview what her siblings thought of her chosen porn career.

    Her oldest sister, 43-year old Jessica Capshaw – a film star in her own right - was Kate Capshaw’s daughter with ex-husband Robert Capshaw.

    The other siblings are her 33-year-old brother Max, sister Sasha (29), brother Sawyer (27), sister Destry (23), and brother Theo (31), who was also adopted.

    Mikaela, who has only worked on solo videos, which she self-produced and then published on the popular free porn website PornHub, told the publication:

    “I'm doing this, not out of an urge to hurt anybody or be spiteful about it, I'm doing this because I want to honour my body in a way that's lucrative.”

    Emphasising that she was driven by a desire to earn her own money and not rely on her parents to support her lifestyle, Mikaela insisted she and her father were close, describing him as an “angel” who loves that she knows her own mind.

    “I can't stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter — not that there's anything wrong with that — it just doesn't feel comfortable for me,” said the adult film star.
    Filmmaker Steven Spielberg waves as he acknowledges applause before receiving an honorary doctor of arts degree during Harvard University commencement exercises, Thursday, May 26, 2016, in Cambridge, Mass
    © AP Photo / Steven Senne
    Filmmaker Steven Spielberg waves as he acknowledges applause before receiving an honorary doctor of arts degree during Harvard University commencement exercises, Thursday, May 26, 2016, in Cambridge, Mass

    According to Forbes’ estimates, the net worth of Steven Spielberg, who has directed and produced more than 100 feature films, including Jaws, ET, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, and Indiana Jones is somewhere between $3.7 billion and $6.08 billion.

    Related:

    Steven Spielberg in talks with Bollywood
    Action! Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Is Doing Porn, Says Father Is Intrigued By Her Choice
    Tags:
    Steven Spielberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Reveller from Barroca Zona Sul samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 21, 2020.
    In the Rhythm of Samba: The Opening of the Brazilian Carnival
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse