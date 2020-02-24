Steven Spielberg Reportedly 'Embarrassed' by Daughter Mikaela Coming Out as Porn Star

In a bombshell interview on 19 February, Steven Spielberg’s adopted daughter Mikaela revealed how she had spilled the news to her parents that she intended to make a name for herself in the porn industry, proclaiming herself to be a “sexual creature” and confessing she had “got really tired” of not being able to capitalise” on her body.

A friend of Steven Spielberg’s family has told the New York Post that the renowned film director is “embarrassed” and “concerned” for his porn star daughter Mikaela.

In the wake of the recent bombshell announcement by the 23-year old adopted daughter of the celebrated American filmmaker that she was ready to foray into the world of adult cinema and become a porn star, the source was quoted as saying:

“As Mikaela said, Steven and Kate are nothing but supportive of her, as they are with all their children… Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her.”

However, the source suggested that on a private note, one of the most popular directors and producers in film history and his film star wife may be having a difficult time accepting the newly-revealed career ambitions of their daughter.

“Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world.”

The Spielberg family friend was quoted by the publication as adding: “Nothing can hurt Steven Spielberg’s immaculate reputation, nor Kate’s, but they’re worried about how [Mikaela’s revelation] looks for their other kids, who are trying to be supportive but who are also embarrassed. This certainly isn’t how they were raised.”

Last week Steven Spielberg's adopted 23-year-old daughter Mikaela revealed in an exclusive interview for The Sun that she was seeking to embrace the “sexual creature” that she was and embark on a new career as a porn star, eager to “capitalise on her body”.

The Nashville-based adult film star confessed she had grown frustrated with working in a more traditional job that “wasn't satisfying her soul”.

Mikaela told the outlet she had been making solo sex videos that she posted on PornHub.com and was aiming to acquire a license to become an exotic dancer in Nashville.

Mikaela, who over the years has apparently struggled with issues like anorexia, borderline personality disorder, and alcoholism, claimed the career of a solo porn star had buoyed her confidence and brought a sense of empowerment she never thought she'd experience.

“People can often say really upsetting things about a black woman's body sometimes,” added the porn star, who confessed to having been previously embarrassed by her ample chest and to having struggled with accepting her body.

The adult film star also revealed that she had suffered sexual abuse at the hand of “predators” as a child, noting, however, that the abusers were not from her circle of her family or friends.

During the interview, Mikaela, who currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is engaged to 47-year-old professional darts play Chuck Pankow, claimed she had broken the news of her career choice to her parents Spielberg, 73, and his wife Kate Capshaw, 66, via FaceTime.

According to her, the couple were “intrigued” but “not upset”.

Mikaela, who has three brothers and three sisters, did not mention in the interview what her siblings thought of her chosen porn career.

Her oldest sister, 43-year old Jessica Capshaw – a film star in her own right - was Kate Capshaw’s daughter with ex-husband Robert Capshaw.

The other siblings are her 33-year-old brother Max, sister Sasha (29), brother Sawyer (27), sister Destry (23), and brother Theo (31), who was also adopted.

Mikaela, who has only worked on solo videos, which she self-produced and then published on the popular free porn website PornHub, told the publication:

“I'm doing this, not out of an urge to hurt anybody or be spiteful about it, I'm doing this because I want to honour my body in a way that's lucrative.”

Emphasising that she was driven by a desire to earn her own money and not rely on her parents to support her lifestyle, Mikaela insisted she and her father were close, describing him as an “angel” who loves that she knows her own mind.

“I can't stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter — not that there's anything wrong with that — it just doesn't feel comfortable for me,” said the adult film star. © AP Photo / Steven Senne Filmmaker Steven Spielberg waves as he acknowledges applause before receiving an honorary doctor of arts degree during Harvard University commencement exercises, Thursday, May 26, 2016, in Cambridge, Mass

According to Forbes’ estimates, the net worth of Steven Spielberg, who has directed and produced more than 100 feature films, including Jaws, ET, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, and Indiana Jones is somewhere between $3.7 billion and $6.08 billion.