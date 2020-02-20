Action! Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Is Doing Porn, Says Father Is Intrigued By Her Choice

The 23-year-old, who was adopted at birth by the acclaimed Hollywood director and his wife Kate Capshaw has already made several videos, which she posted on leading adult film website Pornhub.

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela says she wants to pursue a career in the porn industry and said her parents were "intrigued" by her choice. The 23-year-old told The Sun how nervous she was when she decided to break the news, noting that she has huge love and respect for her parents. Mikaela revealed she wasn’t surprised that Steven and Kate were supportive.

Commenting on her decision to pursue career in the adult film industry the young woman, who described herself as sexual creature said: "I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn't satisfying my soul. This isn't like an 'end of the road' or 'I've hit bottom' choice. This is a positive, empowering choice, I realised there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual".

Mikaela told The Sun she hopes her career will be lucrative as she doesn’t want to depend on her parents or the state. The young woman also revealed how she struggled with accepting her body.

"Honestly I have hated my chest for so long but I've finally learned to embrace it. That was one of the things when I uploaded these first couple of videos, I realised, 'This is the moneymaker' - my large chest. And it was actually really nice and refreshing to have people saying cool things - because people can often say really upsetting things about a black woman's body sometimes", the 23-year-old told the newspaper.

The daughter of the famous Hollywood director has already made several videos, where she stars alone, but decided to take them down temporarily until she receives license as a sex worker.

Mikaela revealed that her 47-year-old boyfriend Chuck Pankow, a professional dart player, has been supportive of her decision. The young woman stressed that she won’t have sex with another person on camera and will only do solo acts.

"Chuck’s been super supportive, but it took him a while to get to that spot because he wasn't sure how his social group would react to it. We still have this idea of what women can and cannot be - this is such a de-legitimised form of work. Even though it's legal to be an adult actor and make and write erotica privately, you can't do it publicly without a license in Tennessee", Mikaela Spielberg told The Sun.

The 23-year-old also revealed how she struggled with alcohol addiction after she suffered sexual abuse at a young age, which also resulted in mental health issues, but stressed that the perpetrators were not from the family or their circle of friends.

Speaking about her father Mikaela said he is "an angel” who always nurtured her creativity and identity. The young woman stressed she has good relationships with all the members of her family and hopes her career choice doesn’t upset them.