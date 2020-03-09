US 2020 Vote: Biden Campaign Privately Discusses Picks for Future Top Cabinet Positions - Report

Former Vice President Joe Biden has reclaimed his former position as the front-runner of the Democratic Primary race and is looking for potential picks to staff his potential administration. If Biden secures the nomination he will go up against US President Donald Trump in the November 2020 General Election.

The Biden campaign for the 2020 Democratic nomination has been privately discussing administration and cabinet officials, including the prioritising an African American woman for vice president, Axios on HBO has reported citing anonymous sources.

Biden advisers allegedly describe the idea as the 'Return to Normal' plan, meant to contrast President Trump's "unorthodox, improvisational" style of governing with many top Obama officials geared to make a comeback.

Here's the list of possible candidates for the Biden Administration as presented by Axious.

John Kerry

Former Secretary of State under Barack Obama, would encapsulate a return to politics as usual for the Biden campaign. Kerry could find himself returning to his former position or as the head of a new department dedicated to climate change.

Susan Rice

President Obama's national security adviser and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs during the tenure of President Bill Clinton.

Sally Yates

Deputy attorney general under Obama and fired by the Trump Administration, a likely pick for the position of attorney general.

Mike Bloomberg

Billionaire businessman who endorsed Biden after the former New York City mayor's campaign fell apart on Super Tuesday - a possible nominee to head the World Bank.

​Tom Donilon

Served as national security adviser under Obama, and could see a future as CIA director, director of national intelligence, or even secretary of state.

​Former Rivals Come into the Fold

Other positions within the government could also be filled by former rivals to Joe Biden from the Democratic presidential campaign but who aided his bid due to strategic withdrawals or early endorsements.

Pete Buttigieg

Advisers expect the former South Bend mayor to receive a top position perhaps as ambassador to the United Nations, or as a US trade representative.

​Senator's Kamala Harris and Cory Booker

Both ended their campaigns prior to the first rounds of voting. Despite initial criticism on the debate stage, Harris has since endorsed Biden and could be the fit to appeal to the younger African American demographic.

​Deval Patrick

The former governor ended his presidential campaign after New Hampshire and has also been suggested.

Amy Klobuchar

Speculation that the former nominee would be the vice presidential pick began after the Minnesota senator made a slip of the tongue during a Biden rally in Michigan, seemingly saying she was on the Biden "ticket"

​Elizabeth Warren

In an affront to the former Bernie Sanders ally in opposition to the "Democratic establishment" Biden officials have suggested offering the VP slot to Warren in an attempt to bring over progressive Democrats who oppose a return to the Obama years and centrist politics.

A position as Treasury secretary could also serve the same purpose, assuring that a Green New Deal advocate has control over state finances.

"A Return to Normalcy"

The reports come as Joe Biden reestablishes his position as the Democratic front-runner following a shock victory across multiple states in the Super Tuesday primary vote.

Self-described Democratic Socialist and the last effective rival, Bernie Sanders, saw a string of wins in early states while the Biden campaign began to flounder.

After a comeback win in South Carolina, Buttigieg and Klobuchar dropped out of the race and promptly endorsed the former Vice President to consolidate the anti-Sanders vote.

Biden has pitched his appeal as a restoration of the Obama years in contrast to the radicalism of the Sanders campaign, which seems to be resonating with African American voters across the country.