US Senator Kamala Harris Says She Endorses Joe Biden for US President

US Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that she is endorsing Joe Biden for US President.
Harris took to Twitter to announce her decision.
.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020
This comes days after two other Democratic presidential candidates - the former Indiana city mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar, quit the race ahead of Super Tuesday and also endorsed Joe Biden.
Another candidate, 70-year-old Elizabeth Warren, suspended her campaign on Thursday after a poor performance in the early contests and polls.
The so-called 'mini-Super Tuesday' is scheduled for 10 March, which is a series of six primaries and caucuses in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington.
All comments
Show new comments (0)