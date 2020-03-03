Register
08:03 GMT03 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A stack of I voted stickers

    What Makes Super Tuesday so 'Super'? Biggest Democratic Primaries Explained

    © AFP 2019 / PAUL J. RICHARDS
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202003031078452188-what-makes-super-tuesday-so-super-biggest-democratic-primaries-explained/

    Just days after voters went to the polls in the South Carolina Democratic primary on 29 February, with former Vice President Joe Biden securing a landslide, the 2020 presidential race now heads to Super Tuesday, which is seen as a pivotal day on the primary calendar.

    Registered Democrats in 14 US states and one US territory, American Samoa, will head to the polls on Super Tuesday, 3 March, to pick from among the party's remaining presidential candidates in a ballot that is seen as pivotal for its primary elections.

    Here are some of the most important aspects of Super Tuesday.

    Who votes on Super Tuesday?

    Super Tuesday is the closest the US has to a national primary voting day, as primaries will be held in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Vermont.

    Polls will close at various times, beginning at 7 p.m. EST and extending until 11 p.m.

    The exact states holding primaries on Super Tuesday have varied from year to year, since each state selects its election day separately.

    How many delegates are up for grabs?

    Combined, the 14 states and American Samoa will select 1,345 delegates, or 34 percent of all Democratic convention delegates.

    Taking into account the four states where primaries or caucuses have already been held (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina), 40 percent of the total number of pledged delegates will be allocated by the end of the day.

    A nominee requires a majority (1,991), of the pledged delegates up for grabs to secure a nomination at the July convention in Wisconsin, with the number of delegates, not votes, playing the decisive factor.

    Thus, Super Tuesday could seal the deal for a candidate who's leading the race, rendering the remaining primaries less important, particularly in the event of a clear victor emerging.

    A candidate who produces a poor showing on Super Tuesday might be pressured by the party to drop out, according to analysts.

    What makes 2020 Super Tuesday so “Super”?

    The 2020 primary is notable in that it marks the first time Californians will vote on Super Tuesday.

    Accordingly, two of the most delegate-heavy states, Texas and California, weigh in on Tuesday’s ballot, allotting 228 and 415 delegates, respectively.

    The importance of Super Tuesday becomes particularly evident when comparing it to the first four states, Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina that offer up a total of 155 delegates.

    Incidentally, Tuesday’s ballots will be the first to feature former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s name.

    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., February 25, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., February 25, 2020.

    Having spent massively on campaign ads, Bloomberg, who is worth around $62 billion, invested over $500 million of his own personal fortune into his campaign since entering the race in November. Skipping primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, Bloomberg opted to focus instead on the Super Tuesday states and those that follow.

    This Super Tuesday ballot is intriguing in that the primary result still appears to be in the balance.

    Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, walks off the stage during a commercial break as they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Center, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C., co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute.
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, walks off the stage during a commercial break as they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Center, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C., co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute.

    Although Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders seems assured of the lead at the moment, both Joe Biden’s landslide in the first southern state to vote, South Carolina, which established him as the main rival to the self-described "democratic socialist", and Bloomberg’s determination to dominate on Super Tuesday, could sway the final result.

    In any case, the massive day of voting is fraught with potential to narrow down the candidate field.

    Related:

    Biden Earns Decisive Win at South Carolina Primary, Sanders Optimistic About Super Tuesday
    Senate Democrats Avoid Calling Sanders ‘Front-Runner’ Ahead of Super Tuesday
    South Carolina Primary: Biden’s ‘Loyalty to Obama’ Keeps Him Afloat Ahead of Super Tuesday
    Winners and Losers of the Democrats' South Carolina Primary and What it Means for Super Tuesday
    Ex-South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Drops Out of 2020 US Presidential Race Ahead of Super Tuesday
    Tags:
    Super Tuesday, Super Tuesday, US elections, 2020, US, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Shadow of Fukushima: Images of Abandoned Futaba Town Nine Years After Japan's Worst Nuclear Accident
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse