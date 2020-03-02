Register
13:46 GMT02 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Moscow Stock Exchange

    Combined Wealth of Russia’s Richest Drops by Almost $30 Billion, Bloomberg Billionaires Index Shows

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202003021078451266-combined-wealth-of-russias-richest-drops-by-almost-30-billion-bloomberg-billionaires-index-shows/

    Last week even billionaires took a hit, with combined fortunes of the world’s 500 richest people dropping by $444 billion due to the spreading coronavirus as jittery equity markets reacted worldwide.

    In 2020, the combined wealth of Russia’s richest individuals saw a drop of $29.54 billion, judging by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI) rating, which lists the 500 richest people in the world, 24 of whom are Russians.

    The fortune of one of the owners of Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin, who retains first place among Russia’s wealthiest on the BBI list, dropped by $86.6 million, and now amounts to $28 billion.

    Vladimir Potanin
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Vladimir Potanin

    In second place is president of the leading Russian oil company LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov, who grew $ 2.6 billion poorer at the start of 2020 and now has a net worth of $19.7 billion.

    Novolipetsk Steel Company’s main beneficiary, Vladimir Lisin, notched up one step to rank third, after losing $2.19 billion, up to $19.2 billion.

    In fourth place is co-owner of Novatek Leonid Mikhelson, whose net worth fell by $6.39 billion from the beginning of the year to reach $18.2 billion.

    Ranked fifth is Severstal’s Alexei Mordashov who saw a loss of $2.82 billion.

    Alisher Usmanov, who built his wealth through metal and mining operations, and investments, and is the majority shareholder of Metalloinvest, a Russian industrial conglomerate, and co‑owner of Russia's second-largest mobile telephone operator, MegaFon, moved up to sixth from eighth place: his fortune fell by $ 913 million, to stand at $15.7 billion.

    Ranking seventh is Roman Abramovich (Evraz) who sustained a loss of $822 million.

    In this file photo dated Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has received Israeli citizenship after his British visa has not been renewed. An Israeli Immigration and Absorption Ministry official says the Chelsea soccer club owner arrived in Israel Monday and was granted citizenship in accordance with an Israeli law granting that right to people of Jewish descent
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    In this file photo dated Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has received Israeli citizenship after his British visa has not been renewed. An Israeli Immigration and Absorption Ministry official says the Chelsea soccer club owner arrived in Israel Monday and was granted citizenship in accordance with an Israeli law granting that right to people of Jewish descent

    Placed eighth on the list is owner and president of a Russian conglomerate Renova Group Viktor Vekselberg, who lost $274 million, seeing his capital reduced to $14.5 billion.

    The ninth place is taken up by Andrey Melnichenko who owns majority stakes in fertilizer producer Eurochem and coal energy company SUEK.

    Losing $2.23 billion, his net worth is $13.2 billion.

    Gennady Timchenko, who founded and owns the private investment group, Volga Group, which specializes in investments in energy, transport and infrastructure assets, with stakes in Novatek, Russia's second-largest producer of natural gas, and petrochemicals company Sibur, toppled from sixth place in January to tenth place in February. In the first two months of the year, he lost $5.29 billion.

    The ten wealthiest Russians on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index are:

    1. Vladimir Potanin “Nornikel”- $28.0B

    2. Vagit Alekperov “Lukoil”- $19.7B

    3. Vladimir Lisin Novolipetsk Steel Company - $19,2B

    4. Leonid Mikhelson Russian gas company Novatek - $18,2B

    5. Alexey Mordashov "Severstal" - $17,1B

    6. Alisher Usmanov “Metalloinvest, MegaFon” - $15.7B

    7. Roman Abramovich "Evraz" - $15,5B

    8. Viktor Vekselberg $14.5B "Renova Group" - $14,5B

    9. Andrei Melnichenko "EuroChem Group", “SUEK” - $13,2B

    10. Gennady Timchenko " Novatek"," Sibur" - $12,9B

    Last week was an expensive one for a majority of investors, even billionaires, as combined fortunes of the world’s 500 richest people fell by $444 billion amidst concerns linked to the continued spread of the coronavirus epidemic, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

    Spooked equity markets worldwide reacted, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling more than 12 percent, the biggest slide in five days since the 2008 financial crisis.

    A screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the closing bell on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    A screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the closing bell on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

    The world’s wealthiest people are tracked by the BBI rating based on the value of companies whose shares are owned fully or in part by the billionaires.

    For individual companies, the calculation is based either on the ratio of company capitalization to EBITDA or the ratio of the share price to profit.

    Related:

    Coronavirus Confirmed for Russian Citizen Who Returned From Italy
    Bank of England Taking 'All Necessary Steps' to Offset Impacts of Coronavirus - Report
    Tags:
    Dow Jones Index, Dow Jones, stocks, stocks, EBITDA, Vagit Alekperov, LUKoil, Lukoil, Novatek, Leonid Mikhelson, Norilsk Nickel, Gennady Timchenko, Russia, Russia, billionaires, billionaires, Bloomberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse