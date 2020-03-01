Ex-South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg to Suspend Presidential Campaign

The move comes following the presidential hopeful's fourth-place finish in Saturday's Democratic primary in South Carolina, and shortly ahead of Super Tuesday, where 14 US states will hold their Democratic primaries.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspended on Sunday his campaign ahead of Super Tuesday, the biggest event in the race, Reuters reported, citing one of Buttigieg's aides.

The Associated Press reported that the former mayor, who finished Saturday's South Carolina primary in fourth place, gaining zero delegates, has decided to end his campaign.

The young candidate, 38, who narrowly won the Iowa caucuses and finished a close second in the New Hampshire primary, ended the South Carolina primary only maintaining 26 delegates from previous events, and overpowered in the voting booth by former US vice president Joe Biden who surged to second place in delegates, after front-runner Senator Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg is expected to deliver a speech Sunday night in South Bend, according AP, citing his campaign.

US President Donald Trump, commenting on reports that Buttigieg was leaving the presidential race, tweeted: "all of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden".

Trump tweeted that this point in the race could mark "the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play".

Pete Buttigieg is OUT. All of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden. Great timing. This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play - NO NOMINATION, AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW