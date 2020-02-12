Sanders Projected to Win Narrow Victory Over Buttigieg in New Hampshire Primary - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Bernie Sanders' lead has narrowed to under two percent in a tight race in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary with close to 75 percent of precincts reporting, according to the latest results.

With 84 percent of precincts in, Sanders is leading with 26 percent of the vote followed by former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg who has 24.3 percent, according to data released by CNN Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has secured nearly 20 percent of the vote, followed by Joe Biden with only 8.5 percent and Senator Elizabeth Warren with 9.4 percent.

© AP Photo / Matt Rourke Attendees hold letters that read "CAUCUS FOR PETE" before Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg arrives to speak during campaign event at Northwest Junior High, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa.

In New Hampshire, candidates need to secure at least 15 percent of the vote to gain delegates. Right now, Sanders looks to pickup 8 pledged delegates, Buttigieg 7, and Klobuchar 6.

Overall, at least 1,990 pledged delegates are required to win the Democratic Party nomination.