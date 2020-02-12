Sanders Projected to Win Narrow Victory Over Buttigieg in New Hampshire Primary - Reports

With 84 percent of precincts in, Sanders is leading with 26 percent of the vote followed by former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg who has 24.3 percent, according to data released by CNN Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has secured nearly 20 percent of the vote, followed by Joe Biden with only 8.5 percent and Senator Elizabeth Warren with 9.4 percent.
In New Hampshire, candidates need to secure at least 15 percent of the vote to gain delegates. Right now, Sanders looks to pickup 8 pledged delegates, Buttigieg 7, and Klobuchar 6.
Overall, at least 1,990 pledged delegates are required to win the Democratic Party nomination.
