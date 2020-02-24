Register
09:21 GMT24 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Hillary Clinton, then-Democratic presidential candidate, speaking at a campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky in May 2016.

    Hillary a Jack-in-the-Box in Establishment ‘Scheme’ to Steal Sanders Win – Ex-Bill Clinton Aide

    © Sputnik / Nikita Shokhov
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    104
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107839/10/1078391067.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002241078391040-hillary-a-jack-in-the-box-in-establishment-scheme-to-steal-sanders-win--ex-bill-clinton-aide/

    Mike Bloomberg may be #NeverTrump, but he’s #NeverBernie too. As the Vermont senator is tightening his grip on the front-runner spot in the Democratic race, his opponents from the party’s establishment might use a brokered convention gambit in a last-ditch attempt to stop him.

    A former Bill Clinton strategist has predicted that Mike Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton will harness Democratic establishment to stop Bernie Sanders from becoming a presidential nominee.

    “Here’s the deal that I think is going down. I think Hillary and Bloomberg have gotten together and cooked up a scheme,” Dick Morris said on The Cats Roundtable radio show on Sunday.

    Morris, Bill Clinton’s chief campaign adviser in 1996, suggested that Bloomberg “has no chance to win because he got clobbered in the [Democratic Party presidential] debate and completely blew it”.

    However, he continued, the former New York mayor would stay in the race and continue to spend money on his campaign with the sole purpose of poaching supporters from Bernie Sanders.

    The Sanders wave - sweeping or stopping?

    A brief recap: Sanders has won the popular vote in the first three primary contests, cementing his status as the front-runner. He is on course to come in first or second in South Carolina this week and may well build up an insurmountable lead in the delegate-rich Super Tuesday states on 3 March. An Independent running as a Democrat, he is campaigning on a social democrat platform that has rattled many moderate rank-and-file members and voters in the Democratic Party.

    This year, however, the Democratic field is as crowded as ever (there were only two candidates, Hillary and Bernie, by this time in 2016, compared with nine as of now). This means that any one candidate is unlikely to be able to win a majority of pledged delegates by the time they flock to the national convention in July.

    Pledged delegates are required to vote for a particular candidate in the first round. A candidate needs 50 percent of the vote to get the nomination. If no candidate has a majority, ‘superdelegates’ enter the fray. Those elders (elected officials and partly leaders) are not bound to heed the results of state contests, which leaves plenty of room for Byzantine politics.

    It is noteworthy that superdelegates had previously voted on the first ballot too, but the party limited their role due to the backlash over their overwhelming backing of Hillary Clinton at the 2016 convention (572 votes to Sanders’s 46), which helped her snatch the nomination.

    The ‘establishment’ scenario

    At a Democratic debate last week, Sanders was the only candidate who supported the idea that winning the most candidates should be enough for a nomination. Five others said there should be a second ballot if no one has the majority.

    “Nobody will be nominated on the first ballot, and it’ll go to a second ballot,” Morris predicted. “The problem is that the party establishment doesn’t have a candidate. They can’t do Bloomberg because he got killed in the debate… Can’t do Biden because he’s already lost the front-runner status… Buttigieg looks like a high school kid at the Model UN… Warren is third, but she’s pretty far to the left, and they’re not going to want to trust her.”

    “And when you put it together, it will go to a second ballot and then I think Hillary Clinton enters the race. And the superdelegates will all leave who they are for and go to Hillary.”

    “Superdelegates, congressmen, senators, billionaires and party officials – they all switch to Clinton. And then Clinton begins to gain, other candidates continue to drop out, and Hillary is the nominee.”

    Morris described this as the “establishment scenario”, wherein moderate Democrats would try to stop Sanders because he would “get massacred by Trump”. And Clinton, he suggested, is “the only candidate they’ll be able to come up with that can measure up to Donald Trump”.

    Morris did not elaborate on whether a brokered convention would leave a chunk of the Democratic base disenfranchised and whether Hillary would garner as much support she did in 2016.

    Despite trailing by double-digits behind Sanders in polls and in recent state contests, Mike Bloomberg views Bernie Sanders as his only threat in the race for the nomination. Meanwhile, he is reportedly lobbying party officials and donors allied with his moderate opponents to sway them to his side and block Sanders.

    Hillary Clinton has stayed out of the race, albeit admitting that she is “under enormous pressure” to run. It was rumoured this month that Bloomberg was considering her to run on a joint ballot, but both said they had no interest.

    Tags:
    superdelegates, 2020 election, primaries, Democratic National Convention, Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg, Hillary Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Reveller from Barroca Zona Sul samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 21, 2020.
    In the Rhythm of Samba: The Opening of the Brazilian Carnival
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse