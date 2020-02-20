Register
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers Hunter College's commencement address, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in New York.

    Hillary Clinton Shakes Off Rumours She Could Be Michael Bloomberg’s Running Mate

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    US
    0 10
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107761/99/1077619993.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002201078359047-hillary-clinton-rumours-bloombergs-running-mate/

    Speculations that billionaire Michael Bloomberg could tap the former Secretary of State, who aspired to move into the White House in 2016 but was defeated by Donald Trump, as his potential vice president were prompted by the Drudge Report earlier in February. The candidate’s campaign, however, has dismissed the claims.

    The Democrats’ 2016 presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, has laughed off the possibility that she could team up with Michael Bloomberg, fighting for the party nomination this year.

    “Oh no”, she responded during an El Vocero de Puerto Rico interview to a question about becoming the billionaire’s running mate in the 2020 campaign.

    The former Secretary of State also explained at an event in Puerto Rico for her family’s philanthropy group, the Clinton Global Initiative that she is just “waiting and watching as this plays out”.

    “I will support whoever the nominee is”, she said.

    The speculations about Hillary jumping into the 2020 presidential race in a new role flared up following a piece by Drudge Report that named none other than Hillary Clinton as Bloomberg's prospective running mate. According to the outlet, the billionaire owner of Bloomberg LP would even change his official residence from New York to comply with the Electoral College which makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS to be from same state.

    Bloomberg’s campaign shortly thereafter dismissed such speculations with chief communications officer Jason Schechter stating that they are focused on the primaries and debates, not VP speculation.

    Senator Bernie Sanders (R) speaks to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (L) about the non-disclosure agreements at Bloomberg's company as Senator Elizabeth Warren listens at the ninth Democratic 2020 U.S. Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 19, 2020.
    © REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
    Sanders, Warren Take Aim at Bloomberg During Nevada Democratic Debate
    Hillary Clinton herself earlier responded to Ellen DeGeneres last week, when she was asked whether she would agree to team up with the Democratic presidential nominee, “that’s not going to happen”.

    “But no, probably no. I never say never, because I believe in serving my country. But it’s not going to happen”, she added.

    Candidates typically name their running mates in the weeks leading up to the nominating conventions, which are held in the summer so there is time for speculations to flourish.

    Multimedia
    An archaelogist works on a fresco in the House of Lovers Casa degli Amanti, one of three restored domus (ancient houses) reopened to the public at the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy, 18 February 2020.
    Risen from the Ashes: Unique Villas from Ancient City of Pompeii Open to Public After 40-Year Hiatus
    Litigation Nation
    Litigation Nation
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
