Michael Bloomberg Reportedly Names Hillary Clinton as Possible Running Mate for President

Commenting on the prospects of Michael Bloomberg joining forces with Hillary Clinton in the presidential race, many netizens wondered aloud if it would be a good idea.

US presidential hopeful and former mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg has made a surprise reveal about the identity of the person who may join him in his quest for the office of President of the United States.

According to Drudge Report, Bloomberg's prospective running mate is none other than Hillary Clinton, former First Lady of the United States who attempted to become president herself but lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump.

EXCLUSIVE: BLOOMBERG CONSIDERS HILLARY RUNNING MATE



DRUDGE: Bloomberg himself would go as far as to change his official residence from NY to homes he owns in CO or FL, since electoral college makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS to be from same state. https://t.co/XH3TJA9nas pic.twitter.com/NuOy9w6HM8 — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 15, 2020

​The media outlet added that Bloomberg would even change his official residence from New York to the homes he owns in Colorado or Florida, because the “electoral college makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS to be from same state”.

News of this development caused quite a stir among the social media audience, with many netizens questioning Bloomberg's move.

Didn't know Bloomberg was suicidal. — Steve Campbell (@ReformedWriter) February 15, 2020

That makes me like Bloomberg much less — James DePorre (@RevShark) February 15, 2020

Alternative headline: “Michael Bloomberg Exhibits Suicidal Tendencies.” #TopMinion — JFH (@JeromehartlF) February 15, 2020

“Bloomberg moved to CO, so now we’ll vote for him”



Weed is legal, but it’s not that strong. — Correcting Math Would Introduce Personal Opinion (@Ryan40474354) February 15, 2020

Some even suggested that the idea might cause Bloomberg to lose votes rather than gain them.

No way. @BernieSanders supporters have not forgotten how she and the DNC swindled him out of the nomination. They’d crossover to Trump in droves. This is a non starter, besides Hildy is taller than Bloomy, he can’t have that. — J (@Tatudjt1) February 15, 2020

Michael Bloomberg officially launched his election campaign late in November 2019 after weeks of speculations about whether he'll join the race as a late entry or not.

A prominent American businessman and a majority owner of Bloomberg L.P., he is also no stranger to the world of politics, having been the Mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013.