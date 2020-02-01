‘Middle Schooler’: Moment Schumer Shushes Kamala Harris at Impeachment Press Conference Goes Viral

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, along with Senators Kamala Harris, Sherrod Brown and Patty Murray held a press conference on Friday during the ongoing Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump.

A short video clip of US Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer shutting up his fellow Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris for laughing with Sen. Sherrod Brown during a Friday press conference to address the recent updates in the ongoing impeachment trial of US President Trump has gone viral on Twitter.

Harris was seen in the video joking and laughing with Brown while a reporter was asking the Democratic Senators a question, causing Schumer to give the lawmakers a nasty look, warning them to stop. Harris responded with a funny facial expression before she stopped laughing.

Watch: Chuck Schumer scolded Kamala Harris this morning for laughing & smiling during an impeachment press conference. Notice how the reporter starts their question over so the clip they use won’t have Kamala smiling & laughing? 🧐pic.twitter.com/PRKXCZAXVs — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 31, 2020

The incident has sparked widespread criticism with some questioning the Democrats lack of "seriousness” regarding the ongoing process.

“It's obvious none of these Democrats take their position seriously. They feel they are just there to attack Trump and enjoy doing it. These people add nothing to our country except to divide it", one user said.

It's obvious none of these Democrats take their position seriously. They feel they are just there to attack Trump and enjoy doing it. These people add nothing to our country except to divide it. — Streeknine (@DavidCanWright) January 31, 2020

A presidential candidate who acts like a middle schooler. — Ray Schumacher (@43National) January 31, 2020

Some other users enjoyed the Senarot's facial expression and went on to make jokes about it.

Now in .gif format pic.twitter.com/w8s0TQUVqY — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) January 31, 2020

Earlier on Friday, the US Senate voted 51-49 to not allow additional witnesses or evidence in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump, paving the way for a final vote on whether to acquit or convict the US president.