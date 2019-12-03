Democrat Kamala Harris Withdraws From 2020 Presidential Run

The move comes after Politico cited several unnamed officials as saying last month that they were concerned with Kamala Harris' campaign chief's reluctance to clarify what changes have to be made to turn the situation around for the better now that her ratings continue to nosedive.

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris tweeted on Tuesday that she had decided to end her 2020 presidential election race.

During a conference call earlier in the day, she reportedly informed staff she is wrapping up the race because she lacks sufficient funds to compete.

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today.



But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

"I've taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life. My campaign for president simply doesn't have the financial resources we need to continue," she told supporters in an e-mail.

The decision comes after a number of officials told Politico on condition of anonymity in November that as Harris’ ratings and campaign at large shrink, they've become increasingly frustrated with campaign chief Juan Rodriguez’s reluctance to clarify what changes should be made to turn the situation for the better.

“What feels right, what impulse you have right now, what emotion, what frustration,” one of the officials said, describing the current state of the campaign in blunt terms: “No discipline. No plan. No strategy.”

The campaign staffers also accused Rodriguez of dubious budget decisions, as well as boosting staff shortly before the layoffs were launched.

After Rodriguez announced dozens of layoffs in late October to tackle overspending, three more staffers at headquarters were allowed to depart and another quit the other day, according to officials.

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted on 12-14 November, Harris came last, polling at 3 percent, along with former New York Mayor and media mogul Mike Bloomberg.

Kamala Harris Launches Presidential Race

An outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump's immigration policies, Harris launched her 2020 campaign for the presidency in January 2019, when she appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America", saying that “the future of our country depends on you and millions of others lifting our voices to fight for our American values.”

"That's why I am running for president of the United States. I'm running to lift those voices, to bring our voices together," she added at the time.