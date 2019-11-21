‘I Prosecuted Sex Predators’: Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump in New Viral Video

US Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris as part of her campaign for 2020 tweeted a video clip on Wednesday comparing herself to President Donald Trump.

Harris, one of several Democratic candidates for the 2020 US presidential race, pointed out some comparisons between herself and Trump, as the latter faces impeachment by Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Harris claims that she prosecuted “sex predators” while pointing out that Trump is a member of that club. She also claims that Trump has run for-profit sham educational institutions, and noted that has made efforts to shut down such institutions.

I'm not just prepared to take on Trump, I'm prepared to beat him. pic.twitter.com/bg4xZ4uLne — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 20, 2019

Twitterians were quick to react to the former California attorney general's ad, with some praising her for “bringing the fire” and “breaking” the Internet.

This is why I'm ride or die with Kamala! She understands what we're up against! Let's go!!!!! — The Speaker's Dragon (@PelosiSquadFive) November 20, 2019 Every unjust thing that is happening in America right now on a presidential scale she has fought against and WON. No other candidate can say that. — Simone (@SimiDee) November 20, 2019

Kamala Harris brings the fire! pic.twitter.com/AIUXHvcZ04 — Morning Glory (@CDonatac) November 20, 2019 Kamala Harris just broke the damn internet... at Trump’s expense 🔥 🔥 — Madam Auntie Kamala Harris (Supporters) (@flywithkamala) November 20, 2019

Others thought that Harris was being too judgmental.