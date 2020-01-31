US Senate Votes Against Calling Additional Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial

The US Senate has blocked a motion calling for additional witnesses and new evidence to appear in the impeachment trial against US President Donald Trump.

With a vote 51-49 vote, the Senate has voted against calling new witnesses to appear before the body as impeachment proceedings continue.

#BREAKING: Senate votes against calling additional witnesses at #Trump #impeachment trial; Final vote: 51-49 (2 GOP 'yea' votes); Senate will now recess and finalize next steps, aka when they will vote on whether to acquit Trump @OKCFOX pic.twitter.com/BFda7dIzzQ — Dan Snyder (@DanSnyderFOX25) January 31, 2020

Only two Republicans, Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Susan Collins (R-ME), voted "yea" on the motion. Democrats needed at least four GOP members break rank in order to call witnesses to trial.

"There is no need for the Senate to re-open the investigation which the House Democratic majority chose to conclude and which the Managers themselves continue to describe as 'overwhelming' and 'beyond any doubt,'" announced Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in a statement following the vote.

"Never in Senate history has this body paused an impeachment trial to pursue additional witnesses with unresolved questions of executive privilege that would require protracted litigation."

Former Secretary of State and failed 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also commented on the matter.

With their votes to make the American president accountable to no one, Republican senators have put the interests of one president over the interests of all Americans.



The only remedy now is for us all to vote in overwhelming numbers to replace them—and him—in November. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 31, 2020

The vote, which followed eight days of arguments and questioning on the Senate floor, also came after former national security adviser John Bolton publicly expressed that he would comply if called before the body during the impeachment trial.

"I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify," the former member of the Trump administration said in a statement.

Many outlets speculated that a leaked manuscript from Bolton's forthcoming book was a "bombshell" that provided confirmation that Trump was engaged in a quid-pro-quo with the Ukrainian government.

