Register
04:30 GMT30 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    White House former national security advisor John Bolton delivers remarks on North Korea

    'GAME OVER': Trump Slams Bolton Memoir on Ukraine-Related Trial

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107817/68/1078176800.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001301078176399-game-over-trump-slams-bolton-memoir-on-ukraine-related-trial/

    Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, in his unpublished manuscript 'The Room Where It Happened' - as revealed earlier by The New York Times - claims that US President Donald Trump told him about his intention to freeze $391 million of approved military aid to Kiev until Ukrainian officials opened an investigation into the Bidens.

    Trump, who lashed out at his former national security adviser, slamming the book as "nasty" and "untrue", on Wednesday tweeted "GAME OVER" and attached a piece from a Bolton interview dated August 2019, while the latter was still in Trump's employ, in which he did not mention a quid-pro-quo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - the primary accusation against the impeached US president.

    ​In the interview clip released prior to Bolton's firing by Trump, the former characterized Trump's communications with Ukraine's leader as "cordial", and did not make mention of any form of misconduct. The interview contrasts with assertions Bolton makes in his forthcoming book.

    The contradiction emerging after comparing drafts from Bolton's memoir and his earlier statements regarding Trump foreign policy has caused some in the US Senate to question Bolton's credibility as a possible witness, according to Fox News.

    Bolton said earlier this month that he was ready to testify during the impeachment trial, if the US Senate issued a special subpoena for him.

    National security adviser John Bolton listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Slams Bolton Over Book Claims, Says if He’d ‘Listened to Him, We’d Be in World War 6 by Now’
    Bolton did not testify before the Democrat-led House of Representatives, which in December 2019, after months of deliberations, impeached Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine.

    Trump denies wrongdoing and has repeatedly dismissed the impeachment as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

    Trump fired Bolton in September 2019 over reported disagreements on US foreign policy issues related to Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and Cuba, among others.

    "The Room Where It Happened" is reportedly scheduled for a March release date. Suspicions have been raised about where the leak to the New York Times originated from. Bolton, his publisher, and his agents denied any "coordination" with The New York Times.

    Related:

    Will the GOP be Able to Ignore Bolton or be Forced to Call Witnesses?
    Chuck Schumer Dismisses Proposal to Study Bolton's Manuscript in 'Classified Setting' as 'Absurd'
    Trump Legal Team Says Not Concerned About Bolton Possibly Testifying in Impeachment Trial
    Bolton Was Alarmed About Trump 'Giving Favours' to Turkish, Chinese Presidents - Report
    Trump Slams Bolton Over Book Claims, Says if He’d ‘Listened to Him, We’d Be in World War 6 by Now’
    Tags:
    book, Ukraine, impeachment, John Bolton, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Fox Forsaken
    Fox Forsaken
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse