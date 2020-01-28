Will the GOP be Able to Ignore Bolton or be Forced to Call Witnesses?

On today’s episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by David Schultz, professor of political science at Hamline University.

"Former national security adviser John Bolton’s claim in an unpublished manuscript that President Trump told him he wanted to hold military assistance to Ukraine to get officials there to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden has sharpened a rift within the Senate GOP over trial strategy," The Hill reported Monday. "Two key moderates, Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Susan Collins (R-ME) say Bolton’s claim strengthens their calls for the Senate to hear from witnesses at President Trump’s impeachment trial. Yet GOP leaders and other rank-and-file Republican senators are questioning Bolton’s motivations and dismissing the reported claims of his book draft as adding little to the case against the president." What does this mean going forward?

"Iranians should not allow US President Donald Trump’s 'maximum pressure' approach to harm national unity ahead of parliamentary elections,' President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech, lashing out at hardliners over the mass disqualification of candidates," Reuters reported Monday. Is Trump’s maximum pressure campaign having more impact in Iran than originally thought?

"Over the past few weeks, former Vice President Joe Biden has been making an effort to recast his record on Social Security as one of a champion who defended the program from assaults, rather than one who consistently argued that it ought to be cut," The Intercept reported Saturday. A look at his record tells a different story. What does this mean going forward?

"President Donald Trump is meeting with the leaders of Israel’s two largest parties at the White House Monday, as he prepares to present the administration’s Mideast peace plan," Haaretz reported. "Trump hosted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before meeting with Kahol Lavan [Blue and White] Chairman Benny Gantz, Netanyahu's rival in the upcoming March election. The meeting with Netanyahu was scheduled to last for over an hour, while the meeting with Gantz was scheduled to last between 30 to 45 minutes." Is this substantive or more of the same old show?

GUESTS:

David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University.

Dr. Ramzy Baroud — US-Palestinian journalist, media consultant, author, columnist and editor of Palestine Chronicle. He is a former managing editor of Middle East Eye and former deputy managing editor of Al Jazeera online.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

Mnar Muhawesh — Founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of MintPress News, and also a regular speaker on responsible journalism, sexism, neoconservativism within the media and journalism start-ups.

