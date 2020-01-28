White House Mulls Suspending All Flights To and From China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - Report

The Trump administration and US health officials are reportedly thinking to impose a range of measures in a bid to contain the spread of the Chinese coronavirus that had already infected almost 4,700 people across the globe.

One of the measures could affect all flights into and out of China, as well as airports across the untied States, as US officials have already told US air carriers about plans to suspend the air traffic from the Asian nation, CNBC reported, citing sources.

United Airlines announced earlier on Tuesday it would cancel dozens of flights in February to Hong Kong and mainland China as the outbreak worsens, according to the media report.

The Chicago-based airline reportedly said it has experienced a “significant decline in demand for travel to China”. Other major air carriers, such as Delta and American, are reportedly waiving cancellation and change fees for travelers booked to China.

Meanwhile, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) upgraded earlier in the day its China travel alert, cautioning now all American travelers to avoid the entire country.

CDC also said it is expanding to 20 airports the screening for the virus, which was initially carried out at five airports and limited to flights coming in from Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak.

Earlier this week, a CDC official told reporters that US health authorities are investigating up to 110 persons for suspected exposure to the new coronavirus although there are only five confirmed cases in the United States so far.

The coronavirus has already killed 106 people in China and hundreds contracted the new infection globally, unifying Beijing with a host of countries in a global effort to contain the pandemic.

