Register
13:01 GMT +322 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swears in the final senator, Senator James Inhofe (R-OK) as the Chief Justice presides over the start of the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump in this frame grab from video shot in the U.S. Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2020

    Trump Impeachment Trial: What Happened in the Senate on Tuesday?

    © REUTERS / U.S. Senate TV/Handout
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107810/13/1078101374.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001221078101319-trump-impeachment-trial-what-happened-in-the-senate-on-tuesday/

    Donald Trump’s impeachment trial got underway in earnest on Tuesday. The opening day was mostly about the rules that would govern the trial and marked a marathon session, rife with partisan debate.

    A raucous debate between Democrats and Republicans over the Trump trial plan set the tone for Tuesday’s session in the Senate, which stretched into the early hours on Wednesday.

    During the 12-hour-long session, the Republican-controlled Senate blocked a series of Democratic amendments to the rules resolution.

    Each of the 11 measures offered by Senate Democrats, which included calls for top administration officials and additional documents to be subpoenaed, was thwarted almost entirely by the same party-line vote of 53 to 47.

    Which ground rules did they agree upon?

    Day 1 ended with a vote that approved the rules resolution from Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a proponent of a speedy trial and acquittal, with minor changes.

    The resolution set the timeline of opening arguments to 24 hours spread over three days (not two, as originally suggested) for each side and delayed the question of whether the Senate should subpoena witnesses and documents until after both House Democrats and Trump’s lawyers finish making their cases and senators ask their questions.

    Another change that is unlikely to satisfy the Democrats removes the provision of the draft resolution that would not have allowed the admission of the House's evidence into the Senate record without a vote. Instead, the Senate shall vote later on whether to include any documents.

    Any misbehaviour?

    Tensions flared throughout Tuesday’s session, with acrimony culminating in a particularly heated exchange between House impeachment manager Jerry Nadler and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone over whether Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton should be forced to testify.

    During that exchange, Nadler accused Republican senators of “voting for a cover-up” by thwarting the amendments on documents and testimony.

    Chief Justice John Roberts, who holds the largely ceremonial role of presiding over the trial, sought to diffuse the tension by admonishing both House impeachment managers and Cipollone for their lack of decorum.

    “It is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and president’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body,” Roberts warned.

    What will happen next?

    Opening arguments will begin on Wednesday at 1 p.m. After both sides present their arguments, senators will have a 16-hour question-and-answer session, followed by a four-hour debate.

    All votes on future motions in the trial will require a simple majority; the final vote on whether to convict the president needs a two-thirds majority of 67.

    Tags:
    United States, Donald Trump, Senate, impeachment
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People play in the snow at the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort, North Korea, in this undated photo released on January 14, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Sleighs, Skis and Hot Springs: North Koreans Show How to Relax at Newly-Opened Yangdok Resort
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse