12:03 GMT +316 January 2020
    National security adviser John Bolton listens during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Washington.

    Got a Secret, Can You Keep it? Bolton Will Reportedly Spill Beans on 'Ukrainegate' in Upcoming Book

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    The US House of Representatives just sent two approved articles of impeachment to the Senate regarding Donald Trump’s alleged high crimes and misdemeanours, however new witnesses, such as former National Security Advisor John Bolton, may still be invited to testify in front of the US Congress’s upper chamber.

    An upcoming book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton will uncover some of Donald Trump’s actions concerning the Ukraine scandal that led to the US president’s impeachment inquiry last year, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

    The book, which is believed to be nearly finished and is soon to be published by Simon and Schuster, will also reveal some details about Bolton’s relationships with key figures in the Trump administration, including former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

    The news follows an earlier statement by Bolton that he was prepared to testify in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial if a relevant subpoena was issued by the Senate. Earlier on Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted to send two articles impeachment to the upper chamber, with the trial expected to begin on 21 January.

    Republican Senator from Utah Mitt Romney was the first to directly say that he would vote in favour of Bolton testifying in the impeachment trial, but it is still unclear whether the relevant subpoena will be backed by other senators.

    Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney
    © East News / AP Photo/The Salt Lake Tribune, Al Hartmann
    Mitt Romney

    Last year, the Democratic-dominated House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, alleging that the US president was pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky into investigating the activities of former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of directors of Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings, while his father was leading the Obama administration’s policy on Ukraine.

    Following the House resolution, two articles of impeachment were sent to the Senate for a future decision on whether to convict Donald Trump, a development that would require the support of 67 of 100 senators. The president’s Republican Party holds a majority in the Senate.

