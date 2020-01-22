US Senate Votes to Block Democrats' Demand for New Evidence in Impeachment Trial

While the impeachment trial was launched against President Trump in the Senate today, he is unlikely to be ousted given the Republican majority in the upper chamber of Congress.

The US Senate has voted on Tuesday to block the Democrats' demand for White House documents to be subpoenaed in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, Reuters reported.

The move was initiated by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who earlier said that the Democratic party will offer a number of amendments in relation to documents and witnesses relevant to the impeachment trial.

On Monday, Senate Republican leader McConnell drafted a resolution giving House Democrat prosecutors and Trump's defence 24 hours over two days to present their respective cases before allowing senators to vote on whether to call witnesses or hear new evidence.

On 19 December, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. President Trump has continuously slammed the accusations against him as an "impeachment hoax" aiming to reverse the outcome of the 2016 election.