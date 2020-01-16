Register
16 January 2020
    Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands July 21, 2019.

    Epstein Trafficked Hundreds of Young Girls on His Private Caribbean Island Until Late 2018 – Report

    © REUTERS / Marco Bello
    US
    212
    The deceased American paedophile financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was accused in 2019 of running sex trafficking networks as early as 2015, before he was found dead in his New York jail cell in August.

    A new lawsuit against the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, filed by the US Attorney General of the Virgin Islands, Denise George, on Wednesday claimed that the high-profile paedophile sexually abused and trafficked hundreds of women and girls - some as young as 11 years old - on his private island in the Caribbean until 2018, according to a lawsuit obtained by The New York Times.

    George claimed that the late hedge-fund manager and sex-offender  “facilitated ... the sexual molestation and exploitation of numerous girls” in the period from 2001 through 2018 on his two private islands, Little Saint James and Great Saint James. The suit also alleges that Epstein used a database to check the availability and track the movements of women and girls within his networks.

    “Epstein clearly used the Virgin Islands and his residence in the US Virgin Islands at Little Saint James as a way to be able to conceal and to be able to expand his activity here,” the general prosecutor said, according to the NY Times.

    The lawsuit states that the convicted sex offender, who boasted documented ties to US Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as UK monarchy member Price Andrew, the son of the queen of England, and numerous Middle Eastern power brokers from Saudi Arabia to Israel, used fraudulent modeling visas to bring women and girls from outside the US to the islands.

    George called for the Epstein estate in the Virgin Islands to be forfeited by the local government and is seeking the distribution of all assets from his estates to those who were sexually abused on the islands.

    Epstein was found dead in his jail at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan, New York, in August. He was said to have committed suicide, although the circumstances of his death are murky. Three federal investigations are currently ongoing regarding his mysterious death.

