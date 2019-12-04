Worker Claims the Clintons Visited Epstein's Ranch in New Mexico - Report

The American paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender, has had connections with famous and powerful people inside and outside the US. Former US President Bill Clinton admitted to having visited Epstein’s house once.

A security systems expert, Jared Kellogg, claimed that former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, along with their child, frequently visited the New Mexico ranch of Jeffery Epstein, according to The Daily Mail.

Kellogg, hired by the manager of Epstein‘s ranch, Brice Gordon, to set up a video surveillance system at the house, reportedly said that Gordon told him about frequent visits of the Clintons to the estate.

“My contact was Brice, their main concern was that there was no video surveillance on the property at all. I thought this was a simple request, as they wanted surveillance to protect their investment. It's a huge site. But what was weird was that the whole time I was on site, Brice would be bragging about how the Clintons would visit, the whole family. Not just Bill, but Bill, his wife, their kid, and they would stay on the ranch itself,” the security expert reportedly said.

According to The Daily Mail, Clinton and the convicted pedophile were once close, and Epstein had a strange painting of the president wearing female dress, lounging on a chair. The portrait was said to have hanged in Epstein’s New York residence.

Earlier, Clinton’s press office declined that he visited any of Epstein's residences, except once at his apartment in New York City.

Epstein was found hanged in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Lower Manhattan in August. It is believed that he committed suicide, although the circumstances of his death are not clear.