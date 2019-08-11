Register
15:26 GMT +311 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    NEW YORK, NY - JULY 08: US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman announces charges against Jeffery Epstein on July 8, 2019 in New York City.

    Epstein's Cell Wasn't Checked Properly the Night He Died, Media Claims as Conspiracy Theories Thrive

    © AFP 2019 / STEPHANIE KEITH/Getty Images
    US
    Get short URL
    Zara Muradyan
    624

    Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier charged with child sex trafficking, was found hanged in his jail cell on Friday night. His apparent suicide has created fertile ground for conspiracy theories online as multiple media outlets have reported that he was on suicide watch following a suspected attempt to kill himself last month.

    Guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Lower Manhattan, where Jeffrey Epstein was awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges, did not follow procedure and check on prisoners every 30 minutes the night the American billionaire committed suicide, the Daily Mail reported, citing an unnamed source.

    The insider claimed that two guards are obliged to make separate checks on all inmates every half an hour in addition to the requirement to check on prisoners who are on suicide watch every 15 minutes.

    Epstein was placed on suicide watch after he was found unresponsive in his cell on 23 July, with mysterious marks on his neck. It wasn't immediately clear if they were self-inflicted, or if he was assaulted inside his cell. According to media reports, he was taken off additional monitoring on 29 July after he was deemed to be "no longer at imminent risk for suicide".

    "There was no indication that he might try to take his own life. From what I saw, he was finally starting to adjust to prison. I think he was comforted by the rigidity of his new life", a source, who had seen the financer on several occasions during his confinement, told the Daily Mail.

    Another source claimed that weeks before his death, Epstein told guards and fellow inmates that he believed someone had tried to kill him.

    On Friday night, Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself in his jail cell, with US Attorney General William Barr ordering both the FBI and the Inspector General to open an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

    "I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody. Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered. In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death".

    Officials said that while the FBI doesn't normally probe suicides at federal prison facilities, an "abundance of caution" needs to be taken, given the nature of the billionaire's case. At the same time, they stressed that there's nothing at this point to suggest foul play.

    Conspiracy Theories Flood in

    While the bureau has yet to determine whether it truly was a suicide, Epstein's death has already spurred a bunch of conspiracy theories, as the circumstances around his passing remain vague.

    US President Donald Trump, for instance, has retweeted one of them, originally posted by Terrence K. Williams, a conservative commentator, who suggested a connection with former POTUS Bill Clinton.

    ​Another conservative commentator, Michael Coudrey, took to Twitter to allege that at the time of Epstein's suicide there was a purported "camera malfunction" in the facility. He, however, did not go into further details; neither did he provide any proof to substantiate his claim.

    Epstein's death comes a week after he was denied bail on federal sex trafficking charges and three weeks after he was found unconscious on the floor of his prison cell with marks on his neck.

    The 66-year-old, who was arrested on 6 July, was pending trial next year over multiple allegations of sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls in the early 2000s in his New York mansion and Florida estate. He pleaded not guilty. Epstein, who served 13 months in jail on prostitution-related charges involving underage girls in 2008, faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

    Tags:
    prison guard, Prison, Sex Trafficking, child abuse, jail, suicide, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Riding High: President Putin on Bike at Annual Motorcycle Show in Sevastopol
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse