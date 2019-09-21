Jeffrey Epstein Paid Doctors to Medicate ‘Sex Slaves’ with Tranquilizers - Reports

Victims of Jeffery Epstein said multimillionaire financier and convicted pedophile paid doctors and psychiatrists to prescribe them tranquilizers and anti-depressants.

Virginia Giuffre, who was recruited by Epstein at the age of 16, told the Miami Herald that doctors prescribed her Xanax for the three years, as well as several other victims through recommended doctors.

“There were doctors and psychiatrists and gynecologist visits. There were dentists who whitened our teeth,” she told the newspaper. “There was a doctor who gave me Xanax. What doctor in their right mind, who is supposed to protect their patients, gives girls and young women Xanax?”

Sarah Ransome, who was 22 when she was trafficked by Epstein from her native South Africa, said she was taken to a psychiatrist and prescribed Lithium while being on the verge of a mental breakdown.

The prescriptions for the victims were part of what lawyer Bradley Edwards called the “Epstein Process,” according to the Herald.

“He would find out they have no home, no car, that they need a place to live, and he would provide a place to live,” Edwards told the Herald. “He can get you to the best doctors.”

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, had been under investigation for nearly two decades at the time of his death by hanging earlier this year. He was arrested in 2005 for molesting an underage girl. After being convicted of being a sex offender and paedophile, Epstein served a light sentence of just 13 months.

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested a second time, and charged with sex-trafficking minor girls at his residences. Some of the charges date back to the 2000s. Epstein pleaded not guilty to all charges but faced up to 45 years in prison had he been convicted.