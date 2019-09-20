Register
20:11 GMT +320 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Prince Andrew is seen with Virginia Roberts during a visit to New York with Andrew's friend and alleged pimp Jeffrey Epstein

    Epstein’s ‘Slave’ Virginia Giuffre Details First Time She Had Sex With ‘Abuser’ Prince Andrew

    US
    Get short URL
    213
    Subscribe

    Queen Elizabeth’s son and Duke of York Prince Andrew has been in hot water since August over his alleged link to deceased American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after one of the financier’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, publicly claimed that she was forced to have sex with the British royal at the age of 17.

    Virginia Roberts, now Giuffre, who is one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent underage-sex accusers, has given her first public TV interview, along with another five of the financier’s other alleged sex victims, where she reaffirmed her claims that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew while she was only 17, according to a teaser for NBC’s episode of Dateline that will air on 20 September.

    ​In the interview, Giuffre, who in August raised her allegations against the British royal in a Manhattan court, described in detail her first encounter with Prince Andrew back in 2001 in Ghislaine Maxwell's London townhouse.

    “He was an abuser, he was a participant”, said Giuffre, reaffirming her claims that she had sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions, while being procured as Epstein’s “sex slave” by his lover Ghislaine Maxwell, who directed her to have sex with a number of powerful men, with the British royal also allegedly being in the list.

    “The first time in London, I was so young. Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and said, ‘you're gonna meet a prince today’”, explained Giuffre in an interview. “I didn't know at that point that I was going to be trafficked to a prince”.

    “We went out to Club Tramp. Prince Andrew got me alcohol, it was in the VIP section, I'm pretty sure it was vodka. He was like, ‘let's dance’ I was like, ‘OK’. We leave club Tramp and I hop in the car with Ghislaine and Jeffrey. She says, ‘He's coming back to the house and I want you to do for him what you do for Epstein’", Giuffre, who is now 35 years old, revealed. “I couldn't believe it”.

    She then said that upon arrival to Ghislaine's townhouse, she and the prince had sex both in the bathroom and the bedroom. 

    “He wasn't rude or anything about it, he said, thank you and some kind of soft sentiments like that and left", Giuffre went on. “He denies that it ever happened, he's going to keep denying that it ever happened but he knows the truth and I know the truth”.

    Prince Andrew, who is Queen Elizabeth II's second son and the Duke of York, has repeatedly and vehemently denied Giuffre's accusations, arguing that they were “without foundation” and “categorically untrue”.

    The statement from Buckingham Palace previously said that “The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes. His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent".

    Giuffre’s charges against Prince Andrew were struck out of a lawsuit by a judge, who branded them "immaterial”.

    Prince Andrew came under increased scrutiny last month following the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and trafficker, to whom he allegedly was connected in relation to sexual acts committed against minors. The British royal has denied all the accusations brought against him.

    Tags:
    sex slavery, Great Britain, US, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 September
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse