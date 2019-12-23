Register
    Jeffrey Epstein

    Epstein’s Brother Fears For Own Life After Convicted Paedo’s Death - Report

    Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in August. Several theories have emerged to suggest that the 66-year-old was killed before he could testify against his many acquaintances among the wealthy and powerful.

    Mark Epstein, younger brother of deceased paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, is worried that his own life “may also be in danger” if it was proven that his brother was a victim of homicide and not suicide, according to Dr. Michael Baden, a private pathologist hired by Mark to look into his brother’s autopsy, cited by The New York Post.

    “Mark, the brother, his concern is that he wants to know if it’s suicide, or if it’s homicide. Because, if it’s homicide, then his life may also be in danger,” the pathologist said Sunday on AM 970’s “The Cats Roundtable” programme.

    Baden, who was employed as New York City’s chief medical examiner in the late 1970s, said that the younger Epstein has a feeling that it’s likely that his older brother was murdered, because he “knew too much”.

    “Because his brother knew too much, and, whoever [killed Jeffrey], might then think [Mark] knows too much, even though his life was entirely different than his brother’s. The brother who hired me to be present at the autopsy is concerned as to whether or not his life is in danger from this,” Baden told the radio host.

    Although New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson earlier concluded that Jeffrey Epstein’s death was a suicide, Baden believes instead that it was homicide, arguing that three broken bones in the financier’s neck point “toward homicide rather than suicide”.

    The private pathologist said that Mark Epstein has asked New York authorities to provide him with more information about the circumstances of the mysterious death his elder brother.

    “It’s five months now [and] why the dead body has been removed from the cell, destroying the ability to do any forensic investigation hasn’t been explained so the family is waiting for more information,” Baden said.

    Even though investigators insist that the financier and sex offender committed suicide by hanging himself in his Manhattan jail cell on 10 August, a spate of theories claim that he was murdered before he could testify against his powerful friends, including US Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and many high-profile members of the Saudi royal family.

