11:17 GMT +314 January 2020
    Jeffrey Epstein Set Up Ex-Girlfriend With Elon Musk’s Brother to Cosy Up to Tesla Boss – Report

    Musk reportedly was in attendance at a dinner with LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg, where Epstein was also present, and was photographed alongside his presumed “madam” Ghislaine Maxwell at an Oscars after-party in 2014.

    Jeffrey Epstein had set up his former girlfriend with Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal in a bid to get closer to the billionaire Tesla founder, Business Insider reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

    Kimbal Musk, 47, sits on the boards of both Tesla Inc. and SpaceX. He also owns a restaurant chain, the Kitchen Restaurant Group, and is the founder of a food non-profit, Big Green, that promotes healthy eating among children.

    Sources told Business Insider that Kimbal Musk and Jeffrey Epstein were in “regular contact”, although it isn’t clear how they got acquainted.

    Epstein reportedly introduced Musk to a woman from his entourage, and they dated from 2011 to 2012. It is understood that prior to hooking up with Musk, the woman lived in a Manhattan apartment building which Epstein used to house models and employees.

    “It almost seemed a little more transactional,” one source was quoted as saying. “The rumour has always been that Epstein facilitated introductions to beautiful women, looking for deal flow or access to capital. And the provenance of [Kimbal Musk's relationship to the woman] was right down the path of that.”

    Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and well-connected money manager, died in his prison cell in August while awaiting trial on new child sex trafficking charges from what authorities ruled was a 'suicide' by hanging.

    Apart from his well-publicised connections with figures like Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew, Epstein was also linked with tech entrepreneurs.

    Epstein met at least one time with Bill Gates and attended a dinner hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman – where Elon Musk reportedly introduced him to Mark Zuckerberg – a few years ago.

    In a 2018 interview with the New York Times columnist James B. Stewart, published just days after his death, Epstein was quoted as claiming that he had served as an adviser to Elon Musk.

    Epstein told the NYT that he had looked for people who would like to invest into Tesla and that “someone very close” to Elon Musk authorised him in an email to compile a list of candidates for the new chairman of Tesla after Musk was forced to give up the role because of his misleading “funding secured” tweet. A spokesperson for Elon Musk denied that either he or Tesla ever had Epstein’s advice on anything.

    Elon Musk was also photographed with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and alleged “madam”, at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party in Hollywood in 2014. The spokesperson maintained, however, that “Ghislaine simply inserted herself behind [Musk] in a photo he was posing for without his knowledge.”

    James B. Stewart wrote of Epstein: “He said people in Silicon Valley had a reputation for being geeky workaholics, but that was far from the truth: They were hedonistic and regular users of recreational drugs. He said he’d witnessed prominent tech figures taking drugs and arranging for sex.”

    Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeffrey Epstein
