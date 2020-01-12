Register
10:15 GMT +312 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall, 18 September 2019, in Otay Mesa, Calif.

    Leaving His Mark: Trump Names First 100 Miles of Border Wall After Himself

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107801/30/1078013096.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001121078013066-leaving-his-mark-trump-names-first-100-miles-of-border-wall-after-himself/

    Under Donald Trump, 100 miles of new fencing have been built on the Mexico border, and his administration wants to build three times as many by the year-end.

    US President Donald Trump has touted the construction of a “powerful” wall on the nation’s southern border, naming it after himself.

    “The powerful Trump Wall is replacing porous, useless and ineffective barriers in the high-traffic areas requested by Border Patrol,” he tweeted on Saturday alongside a photo of a section of a steel-bollard-style fence.

    Trump attributed the recent drop in illegal crossings into the United States to the progress in the construction of the fence he had long advocated for.

    Why does Trump want to build a wall?

    Trump has repeatedly described the situation on the border – which deteriorated in the fall of 2018 following the exodus of Central American migrants – as a crisis.

    “Build the wall” on the border with Mexico was the rallying cry of his 2016 campaign; he said it would help the border authorities tackle illegal immigration, human trafficking, drug smuggling and other related crimes.

    What has he done three years in?

    Before Trump took office, there already were 654 miles (around 1,000 km) of fencing along the nearly 2,000-mile southern border. His administration wants to build an additional 450 miles by the end of 2020.

    On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the first 100 miles of new fencing had been completed. Most of that fencing replaced or reinforced the majority of existing dilapidated barriers.

    Has there been any challenge to his plans?

    The border wall construction had been complicated by battles for funding with the Democrats, both on the floor of Congress and in courts.

    The resistance by Democrats in Congress to Trump’s border wall plans led to the longest-ever government shutdown in US history at the end of 2018.

    Trump re-opened the government in January 2019 but gave Congress three weeks to meet his funding demands and avert another shutdown. When lawmakers allocated just $1.4 billion for the border wall – far less than the $5.7bn he had sought – he declared a national emergency, citing an “invasion” at the border to effectively circumvent Congress and enable a $3.6-billion diversion of military funds to the project.

    The Democrats challenged that decision in courts, but a federal appeals court on Wednesday handed Trump a big victory by allowing him to use those funds.

    Congress separately allocated another $1.4 billion for new border barriers in December 2019, and the Supreme Court allowed the administration to use another $2.5 billion from military funds in July 2019. This gives Trump some leeway to press ahead with the construction, which is set to accelerate as the next presidential election approaches.

    Meanwhile, arrests at the southern border fell for a seventh consecutive month in December, immigration officials announced last week. That number made up just under 33,000 last month, a 70-percent drop from the peak of 130,000 in May 2019.

    In 2017, Trump’s first year in office, there were 300,000 migrant detentions at the Mexico border – the lowest number since 1971. It grew to 400,000 in 2018 and surpassed 800,000 in 2019.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, border wall, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, 5 January 2020 - Scarlett Johansson.
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 January
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse