Trump Administration Announces Completion of 100 Miles of Wall Across Southern Border

Donald Trump has made the construction of the wall a key point of his presidential campaign, designed to prevent the massive flow of immigrants to the United States through neighboring Mexico.

The Trump Administration has marked the 100th mile [160th kilometre] of wall construction along the southern border of the country, Fox News reported, citing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

He called it a "milestone".

"Today is a milestone that has been reached and a celebration is in order. Today I am proud to report that the Trump administration has constructed 100 miles of border wall system along the southern border. The 100 miles we celebrate today are only the first of many more miles to come", said Wolf, who visited the part of the wall in Yuma, Arizona.

New wall in Yuma, AZ, next to old vehicle barrier. pic.twitter.com/M8nLA7OwHX — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) January 10, 2020

Particularly in Yuma, due to "the Trump Administration's policy changes", as the city authorities said, the flow of immigrants has diminished by at least 70 percent compared to the peak in May.

However, President Trump has faced major resistance from Democrats concerning his handling of the border. He has been struggling to find sources of funding for the wall as Congress refused to allocate funds from the budget at his request.

A massive caravan of immigrants seeking asylum began moving towards the US through Mexico in Autumn 2018, which the US president characterised as a crisis and vowed to build a wall on the US-Mexican border.

Trump believes that the wall will prevent the massive influx of undocumented migrants and drug trafficking.