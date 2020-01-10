Register
03:04 GMT +310 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    US House of Representatives. (File)

    US House Votes to Curb Trump’s Unilateral Warmaking Power Against Iran

    © AFP 2019 / SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    72714
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/104183/78/1041837869.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001101077992935-us-house-votes-to-curb-trumps-unilateral-warmaking-power-against-iran/

    The US House of Representatives has approved a resolution that will limit US President Donald Trump’s ability to make unilateral warmaking decisions under the 1973 War Powers Act, following his assassination of a top Iranian general in Baghdad last week.

    House lawmakers voted 224 to 194 on Thursday, with 13 votes outstanding, passing the resolution in an effort to increase congressional oversight over actions that could bring the US into a war. The vote fell largely along party lines in the Democrat-controlled body.

    When Trump authorized the airstrike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani last Friday just outside Baghdad International Airport, he enraged lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for not consulting or even briefing them on the strike first.

    The resolution is nonbinding, meaning Trump will not get the chance to veto it.

    "We're taking this path because it does not require ... a signature of the president,"  Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who sponsored the bill, said earlier Thursday. "This is a statement of the Congress of the United States, and I will not have that statement be diminished by whether the president will veto it or not."

    The Senate is expected to take up a similar resolution next week that would be sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA). While Trump’s Republicans control the Senate, several conservatives have indicated a willingness to support the measure, including Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Mike Lee (R-UT).

    The War Powers Act of 1973 was implemented in the closing days of the Vietnam War in an effort to block future presidents from unilaterally taking the US into a major conflict, as US President Lyndon B. Johnson did in 1964.

    While the law recognizes that the president has the power to deploy US forces into combat without a formal declaration of war, it requires them to give Congress at least 48 hours notice and establishes a 60-day time limit. Military operations beyond that scope require congressional authorization.

    The resolution passed on Thursday directs Trump to "terminate the use of United States Armed Forces" against Iran without congressional authorization unless necessary to “defend against an imminent armed attack,” a move permitted by the 1973 act.

    Skepticism Builds Support for Resolution

    Momentum for the resolution picked up on Wednesday following briefings of the House and Senate about the intelligence that led to the airstrike. Trump and other senior administration officials have claimed the threat posed by Soliemani was “imminent,” with Trump saying the Iranian general was in Baghdad to organize an attack that would have killed US troops “within days.”

    The Iraqi government, however, has insisted Soleimani was visiting the Iraqi capital on a diplomatic mission, to hear de-escalation proposals from regional rival Saudi Arabia. Tensions between those two countries remain high following a September drone attack that damaged two Saudi oil facilities, temporarily curbing Saudi oil production. While the Houthi militant group in Yemen claimed responsibility for the strike, US intelligence has claimed it came from Iran.

    Soleimani’s killing was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Iraqi lawmakers, the sixth US airstrike in a week conducted without authorization by Baghdad. The Iraqi parliament voted just two days later to evict US forces from the country - a diplomatic coup for Tehran and a huge setback for Washington.

    House lawmakers were unconvinced by the administration’s claims, with House Intelligence Committee member Gerry Connolly describing them as “sophomoric” and “utterly unconvincing.”

    Sen. Lee was motivated by the intel briefing to support the resolution limiting Trump’s warmaking powers.

    Trump on Thursday tried to deride the move as “Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution” in a tweet prior to the vote.

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also hinted Thursday that the House would soon move to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq, which provided congressional authorization for the March 2003 invasion that deposed Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and has governed US combat operations in the country ever since.

    Related:

    Teetering on the Edge: How US, Iran Avoided Stumbling Into High-Intensity War, at Least for Now
    US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow Up US Embassy - Trump
    Iran Denies 'Illogical Rumours' as US Officials Say Ukrainian Boeing May Have Been Downed by Missile
    Tags:
    Qasem Soleimani, US House of Representatives, Donald Trump, resolution, War Powers Act of 1973, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse