Iraqi Prime Minister Makes a Request to Parliament on US Troop Withdrawal - Reports

The reports emerge as the US-led coalition fighting Daesh* in Iraq has said that it has suspended its fight against the terror group amid increased attacks on US personnel.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has requested that parliament order the withdrawal of US troops from the country, Al Arabiya reported, as Iraq's parliament began its extraordinary session.

During the parliament session convened amid growing tensions in the region in the aftermath of Iran's top general Soleimani's killing, the Prime Minister said that the United States informed Iraq about the plans to target the commander several minutes before the attack. He added that the Iraqi authorities gave no such permission.

The Prime Minister also said that he was scheduled to meet with Soleimani the same morning the general was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW