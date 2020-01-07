Trump: US Ready for Iran Retaliation, Wants to Obey Law When it Comes to Striking Cultural Sites

The tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated after Iran's top military commander was killed in a targeted US drone attack at the Baghdadi International airport on 3 January. In response to the Iranian threats of retaliation, Trump suggested striking 52 Iranian cultural sites if attacks against US assets were to take place.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US is prepared for any retaliation on the side of Iran and that Washington is ready to retaliate in return.

He added that he wants to obey international law when it comes to striking cultural sites.

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper also said on Tuesday that Soleimani, killed in the US drone strike on 3 January, had been planning to attack American facilities hosting US diplomats and troops and that the plot was just days away from happening.

He went on to say that the US should expect Iran to retaliate "in some way, shape or form", adding that the United States is not seeking war with Iran but is prepared to respond appropriately to any potential attack from Iran or its proxy forces.

"We're prepared for any contingency. And then we will respond appropriately to whatever they do", Esper told reporters at the Pentagon.

Earlier on Tuesday, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said the United States had strong evidence showing Soleimani's plot to attack US facilities with Americans was imminent.

The US believes that Soleimani was behind the rocket strike on an Iraqi base near Kirkuk on 27 December that killed an American contractor and left several military personnel injured.

The killing of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iran's top military commander and a "designer" of the Iranian security structure, prompted Tehran to threaten retaliation and completely abandon the already ailing 2015 nuclear deal.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has warned that "harsh vengeance awaits the criminals" that killed the commander.

Soleimani had been the long-time Quds Force commander and was widely credited with combating the most dangerous terrorist groups in the region, including Daesh*.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia