Register
23:08 GMT +307 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after participating in a video teleconference with members of the U.S. military at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 24, 2019.

    Trump: US Ready for Iran Retaliation, Wants to Obey Law When it Comes to Striking Cultural Sites

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    World
    Get short URL
    3019
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107795/50/1077955067.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001071077970003-trump-us-ready-for-iran-retaliation-wants-to-obey-law-when-it-comes-to-striking-cultural-sites/

    The tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated after Iran's top military commander was killed in a targeted US drone attack at the Baghdadi International airport on 3 January. In response to the Iranian threats of retaliation, Trump suggested striking 52 Iranian cultural sites if attacks against US assets were to take place.

    US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US is prepared for any retaliation on the side of Iran and that Washington is ready to retaliate in return.

    He added that he wants to obey international law when it comes to striking cultural sites.

    US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper also said on Tuesday that Soleimani, killed in the US drone strike on 3 January, had been planning to attack American facilities hosting US diplomats and troops and that the plot was just days away from happening.

    He went on to say that the US should expect Iran to retaliate "in some way, shape or form", adding that the United States is not seeking war with Iran but is prepared to respond appropriately to any potential attack from Iran or its proxy forces.

    "We're prepared for any contingency. And then we will respond appropriately to whatever they do", Esper told reporters at the Pentagon.

    Earlier on Tuesday, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said the United States had strong evidence showing Soleimani's plot to attack US facilities with Americans was imminent. 

    The US believes that Soleimani was behind the rocket strike on an Iraqi base near Kirkuk on 27 December that killed an American contractor and left several military personnel injured.

    The killing of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iran's top military commander and a "designer" of the Iranian security structure, prompted Tehran to threaten retaliation and completely abandon the already ailing 2015 nuclear deal.

    Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has warned that "harsh vengeance awaits the criminals" that killed the commander.

    Soleimani had been the long-time Quds Force commander and was widely credited with combating the most dangerous terrorist groups in the region, including Daesh*.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia

    Tags:
    Pentagon, Mark Esper, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse