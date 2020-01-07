Register
13:56 GMT +307 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this 22 September 2011 photo, members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard march in front of the mausoleum of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, during armed an forces parade marking the 31st anniversary of the start of the Iraq-Iran war. Among the many mysteries inside Iran's ruling hierarchy, the Quds Force, which sits atop the vast military and industrial network of the Revolutionary Guard, has a special place in the shadows.

    Iran Mulls 13 Mystery ‘Revenge Scenarios’ Against US Over Soleimani Assassination - Reports

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US-Iran Relations Hit New Low After Killing of General Soleimani in Baghdad (114)
    0 70
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107601/24/1076012430.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001071077965778-iran-mulls-13-mystery-revenge-scenarios-against-us-over-soleimani-assassination---reports/

    Senior Iranian officials, the military and Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have each warned that the drone attack on Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani would lead to deadly repercussions, including the possible targeting of US forces stationed in Iraq.

    Iran has a baker’s dozen potential “revenge scenarios” that it is considering against the US, Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s powerful Supreme National Security Council, said Tuesday.

    “The Americans should know that until now, 13 revenge scenarios have been discussed in the Council and even if there is a consensus on the weakest scenario, carrying it out can be a historic nightmare for the Americans,” Iran's Fars News Agency cited Shamkhani as saying, according to Reuters.

    The top Iranian security official did not give details on what these responses might be. Earlier, speaking to a Syrian official in Tehran, he hinted that Iran would “certainly give a military response but it will not solely remain limited to military measures,” and added that America would ‘soon understand’ that killing Soleimani made things more dangerous for them than when he was alive.

    Shamkhani also praised the Iraqi parliament’s motion to boot US troops out of the country, saying the resolution was a “hard slap in the face of Trump and his team of criminals.” According to the official, once the Iraqi resolution steps into force, the continued US presence in Iraq will be “tantamount to occupation”.

    'Harsh Vengeance Awaits'

    Iranian officials have warned that the 3 January drone strike attack on the Quds Force commander in Baghdad would not go unanswered. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has warned that “harsh vengeance awaits the criminals” that killed Soleimani.

    Earlier, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Gholamali Abuhamzeh said that 35 US targets in the region, as well as Washington’s Israeli allies, were “within the reach” of Iran’s missiles on the event of conflict. Meanwhile, Esmail Qaani, the officer succeeding Soleimani as commander of the Quds Force, vowed that Quds' mission is “to remove America from the region.”

    Over the weekend, Kata’ib Hezbollah, a Baghdad-allied militia whose leader was also targeted in the 3 January strike, warned Iraqi security forces to keep their distance from US bases starting on Sunday.

    Responding to the Iranian threats of retaliation, President Trump has suggested that the US might target “52 Iranian sites,” including the country’s major cultural sites, if attacks against “any Americans or American assets” were to take place. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described Trump’s threats a call to carry out war crimes, and compared him to a “barbarian” of ancient times.

    On Tuesday, Iran’s parliament passed a resolution to label the entire US military a terrorist organisation.

    © REUTERS / Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA
    Iranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad airport, at his hometown in Kerman, Iran January 7, 2020

    Two Weeks of Escalation

    Soleimani, 62, was killed early Friday morning after the vehicle he and a senior Iraqi Shia militia leader were riding in was struck by a missile launched by a US Reaper Drone at the Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani’s assassination was the culmination of a series of incidents going back to December 27, when a US military base in Kirkuk, Iraq was hit by rocket fire, killing a US civilian contractor and injuring several US troops. No group has claimed responsibility for that attack, but the US blamed Kata’ib Hezbollah and Iran. The US responded by attacking five Kata’ib Hezbollah facilities across Iraq and Syria, killing 25 fighters and injuring dozens more. On New Year’s Eve, angry protesters attempted to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad. The Pentagon then warned that it would carry out further preemptive “defensive strikes” against forces targeting US interests. After Soleimani’s death, US President Trump and the State Department accused the Quds Force commander of harbouring “imminent” plans to attack Americans. Soleimani’s Quds Force was involved in multiple anti-terrorist operations in the region, targeting al-Qaeda* in Afghanistan and Syria, and participating in Syrian and Iraqi operations to defeat Daesh (ISIS).*

    A picture shows a destroyed vehicle on fire following a US strike on January 3, 2020 on Baghdad international airport road in which top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed along with eight others, including the deputy head of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force.
    © AFP 2019 / HO / Iraqi military
    A picture shows a destroyed vehicle on fire following a US strike on January 3, 2020 on Baghdad international airport road in which top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed along with eight others, including the deputy head of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force.

    * Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Topic:
    US-Iran Relations Hit New Low After Killing of General Soleimani in Baghdad (114)

    Related:

    Jeremy Hunt: Iran Crisis Exposes ‘Biggest Ever Cracks’ in Western Alliance
    Germany Will Reportedly Pull Out Part of Troops From Iraq Amid Iran-US Tensions
    Dozens Killed, Injured in Stampede at Funeral Procession of Iran's Slain General Soleimani - Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse